Environment | Finland is still swamping: swamps already absorb more carbon than the plants and soils of the forests combined

The five examined bogs expand by about one centimeter per year. It sounds like a little, but it's a lot.

In the swamps, which cover about a third of Finland's land area, there is still enough to kick. It was imagined that they would have already had time to spread to all places prone to swamping, i.e. that their expansion would have stopped or at least slowed down.

Everything else, say Finnish researchers familiar with the edges of bogs. The growth of bogs has only accelerated in recent centuries.

In the study, radiocarbon dating was used to measure the spreading rate of five different bog areas in Northern, Southern, Western and Eastern Finland.

The sites represented the northern plains, which are wateriest in the center, the more common uplands in the south, which are wateriest on the sides, and their transition zone.

The growth of bogs, which started when the ice age subsided, was the fastest about 3,500 years ago, after which the pace slowed down. Around 1,500 years ago, however, a new acceleration began, which has continued to the present day.

Examined marshes are currently expanding by an average of about one centimeter per year, says the report

The pace may sound slow, but it feels like it because there is so much swamp.

Our bogs currently bind almost three times as much carbon as the plants and soils of our forests combined.

In the landscapes of Iso-Syötte, you can cross the bog along long trees.

The average growth rate can even rise if the expansion is measured in more marshes, the researchers think.

The bottom of the now studied bogs rises quite steeply towards the edges, and it is the main retarder of the extent growth. In the most temperate countries, curd moss can spread even meters per year.

I'm playing growth is fueled by rainfall and the terrain in which water remains standing in the soil.

Kohoswamps promote their growth by draining rainwater from their high center towards their lower edges. Forest fires also help the spread of marsh plants in place of others.

The current climate change is predicted to increase both rain and forest fires in Finland, so the swamps will probably burn.

As large carbon sinks, they help curb warming.

The carbon stock acts as a long-term retarder, but growth also contributes to warming in part. In particular, more methane, which is a powerful greenhouse gas, can be released from the wet edges of expanding ridges.

