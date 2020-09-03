#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Pope Francis receives on Thursday September 3 fifteen French personalities very invested in the fight against global warming. Among them is notably the actress Juliette Binoche. The latter “had with her a tree which she gave to the Pope. A tree which participates in the fight against malaria”, explains journalist Alban Mikoczy, present in Rome (Italy). Journalist Audrey Pulvar is also present in the delegation.

Artists and scientists in the delegation

The small troop is very involved in the fight for the protection and preservation of the environment. A theme that is also dear to Pope Francis. This one said “share their concerns around this common home, the Earth, whose disturbing degradation we are seeing”, reports Alban Mikoczy. A feeling shared by many fellow citizens.