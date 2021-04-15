7,500 liters: is the amount of water that, according to UN data, is consumed during the production of a single pair of jeans, from the cultivation of cotton to the dyeing process and final delivery. That’s just one example of how huge the environmental footprint of the clothes we buy and wear is. However, some initiatives are trying to reduce its impact on our planet so that it becomes a more circular sector.

According to the report ‘Fashion on Climate‘, published last year by McKinsey & Company and the Global Fashion Agenda organization, fashion was responsible for at least 4% of total greenhouse gas emissions globally in 2018. This is equivalent to what was emitted in one year by France, UK and Germany combined. The UN indicates that the textile industry is the second largest consumer of water in the world and that every year it uses 93,000 million cubic meters of this element, an amount that would supply about five million people. Furthermore, only 1% of the materials used in the production of clothing is recycled to make new pieces.

The sector is expected to grow, which would increase its impact unless drastic measures are taken that change the way fashion is designed, produced and consumed.

Precisely to combat the waste of textile materials, the Circular Fashion Partnership (Alianza de la Moda Circular, in Spanish) emerged, a global initiative that unites brands, manufacturers and recyclers to develop and implement new systems for capturing the remains of fabric that remain from textile production before they end up in landfills or burned. These scraps of fabric are recycled and reused in the production of new garments. The alliance is also in charge of finding solutions for the surplus stocks caused by the stoppage in consumption due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The initial model was implemented in Bangladesh, the second largest producer of clothing in the world after China, and whose gross domestic product depends 11% on this industry. If this initiative is successful, in which famous brands such as H&M, Bershka or Pull & Bear participate; it would scale globally. Something that would help reduce the environmental footprint of the industry, which still has a long way to go to meet the sustainable development goals.

According to Holly Syrett, senior sustainability manager at Global Fashion Agenda, the organization that promoted this initiative, if radical changes are not implemented in the way the sector operates, the textile industry would fail to achieve the commitments to meet the objectives of the Paris Agreement. to keep the increase in global temperature below 1.5 ºC and would exceed its emissions by 50%.

For Syrett, “circularity is the system that will help the fashion industry to be of value to people and communities, but also to be able to perform within the limits of the planet and restore biodiversity.” A system that requires the participation of all the actors involved: from those who design the garments, through those who manufacture them, to the consumers who, with their decisions, can influence the market. In the early stages, further research into more sustainable alternative materials, better agricultural practices and adoption of renewable energy is needed.

And in the final stages, where 30% of the sector’s emissions come from, Global Fashion Agenda reminds us that consumers can rethink the way we consume clothes to reduce our impact: “instead of buying new, we can wear clothes to rent or buy second-hand. Wash and dry clothes less, recycle them and make sure we don’t just dispose of them and return them to the value chain. “





With this initiative they intend to create a systemic change in the fashion industry, which is being targeted, in addition to environmental issues, for social justice issues. For Syrett, one cannot “talk about revolutionizing the fashion industry without addressing social justice or human rights (…), which have to be respected throughout the entire value chain. occupational risks, ranging from dangerous working conditions to discrimination “In order to improve these conditions, Global Fashion Agenda insists that” initiatives that unite both governments and the private sector to improve working conditions “are necessary.

20% of the environmental impact of fashion falls on citizens so, as consumers, we can have a great impact on how the future of this industry will be. Therefore, the philosophy of ‘reduce, reuse, repair and recycle’ is as valid in the style decisions, as in those we make with the other products, services and foods that we consume.