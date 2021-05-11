Environment Explanation: An area the size of Finland has almost doubled since 2000

According to environmental organizations, reforestation has been successful, especially in Brazil on the Atlantic coast.

To the Earth has grown almost twice the size of a forest area in Finland since the beginning of the 2000s, says a recent study.

According to a study by the environmental organization WWF, the Wildlife Conservation Society and Birdlife International, forests have been regenerated and reforested with an area of ​​almost 590,000 square kilometers. Finland covers an area of ​​about 338,000 square kilometers.

A forest of that magnitude is capable of sequestering about 5.9 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide, which is more than the U.S.’s annual emissions, the WWF says in a statement.

One the success stories of regenerated forests are in the Atlantic coastal rainforest of Brazil. Thanks to, among other things, silvicultural plans and more responsible industrial action, an estimated 4.2 million hectares of forest have been grown in the area since 2000, which is roughly equivalent to the area of ​​the Netherlands. One of the background factors is also the flow of migration from the countryside to the cities.

In Mongolia, on the other hand, 1.2 million hectares of new forest have been increased, including through conservation projects. Positive results from reforestation have also been obtained in central Africa and Canada, environmental organizations say.

Statement based on satellite imagery research over a period of more than thirty years and field research on more than 100 sites in 29 different countries.

According to the organizations, there is still much to be done in forest protection and afforestation.

“Deforestation is at the heart of the climate crisis, and we must do everything we can to stop it,” WWF Forestry Vice President and Deputy General Manager Josefina Braña Varela said in a press release.

“In addition, the restoration of natural forests has an important role to play in preserving these endangered ecosystems.”

Leading forestry expert at the British WWF William Baldwin-Cantello said To the British Broadcasting Corporation BBCthat the regeneration of natural forests is cheaper and binds carbon better and is better for diversity than planted forests. He also recalled that deforestation continues worldwide.

“Millions of hectares of forests are still being lost every year, much more than new ones are being created,” Baldwin-Cantello said.