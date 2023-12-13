Environment | Espoo sold land for 30 million euros for a data center

Microsoft is starting to build a new data center next to Ring III. Its heat will warm homes in Espoo in the future.

Espoo the city has sold more than 20 hectares of land in Hepokorve for the Microsoft data center. The data center supports Espoo's goal of being carbon neutral by 2030.

Microsoft is building a data center in the area, the waste heat of which will be used by Fortum for district heat production. Fortum recycles the waste heat produced by cooling the data center's servers into district heat.

Espoo aims to be carbon neutral by 2030. According to the press release of the city of Espoo, the Hepokorve data center is a key project for achieving this goal. Fortum is committed to producing Espoo's district heating in a carbon-neutral way by 2029 at the latest.

Microsoft plans to build data centers also in Kirkkonummi and Vihti. Fortum recycles the waste heat generated in the Espoo and Kirkkonummi data centers into district heating in Espoo, Kauniainen and Kirkkonummi.

When the data centers are fully functioning, the waste heat they produce covers about 40 percent of the heat needs of about 250,000 district heating users in Espoo, Kauniainen and Kirkkonummi.

The condition of the land sale was that the area's new site plan becomes legally binding. The formula entered into force on November 8, when the Supreme Administrative Court did not grant leave to appeal the formula.

The location of the data center has been criticized by users of Oitta's outdoor recreation area, among others.

The price of the land sale is 30.9 million euros.