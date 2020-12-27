#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

Pablo Ligier, marine environment engineer and president of the Palana Environnement association, and Gérard Carrodano, professional fisherman from La Ciotat (Bouches-du-Rhône), are two sea enthusiasts. Fervent defenders of the environment, they have known each other since 2016. The fisherman is the first to have agreed to collaborate with Palana Environnement, which had the idea of ​​ridding the seabed of stuck abandoned nets. It is the only association in France capable of recovering this waste.

Since 2016, fishermen can report lost nets to them, also called ghost nets. “It still does a lot of damage. […] Ghost nets, those lost at sea, will continue to fish for months or even years in some places. They go, with the current or the storms, to scrape the bottom and to uproot certain species“, explains Pablo Ligier, who specifies that these plastic nets will be”degrade into microparticles “. Since 2016, the association has been able to recover several tens of kilometers of nets.

The Marseille sailing league has forged a partnership to recycle its waste with the Awahi brand, which transforms sails into fashion accessories. This is called “upcycling”. Sandra Pasero extends the life of a material without transforming it. Its action begins in a sewing workshop, an integration project. “It is an eco-design sustainable development approach, so we take into account both the environmental and social impact“, confides the designer, who insists on the fact that the brand”lengthens the life“, without recycling.”We go from sailing or neoprene wetsuits to a pouch, tote-bags, we can make sports bags …“, adds Sandra Pasero.

The JT

The other subjects of the news