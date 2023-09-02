Environment | Efforts to protect the environment can no longer be postponed, says Pope Francis

During his visit to Mongolia, the Pope also warned against corruption, which he described as the fruit of a ruthless mentality that has impoverished entire countries.

Activities to protect the environment are urgent and can no longer be postponed, says the Pope who is visiting Mongolia Francis.

In his speech, the leader of the Catholic Church praised the pastoralists and farmers who respect the delicate balance of Mongolia’s ecosystem. According to Francis, the Mongolian way of living in harmony with nature can significantly help efforts to protect the earth.

“(Corruption) is a serious threat to the development of any human community”, the Pope assessed and said that religions can provide protection against the insidious threat of corruption.

Corruption and environmental degradation have plagued Mongolia in recent years. The country’s capital, Ulan Bator, for example, suffers from the worst air quality in the world. In addition, the city has recently been rocked by an embezzlement scandal, which also led to protests last year.

The pope’s visit is hoped to galvanize Mongolia’s Catholics, who number only about 1,400, including 25 priests and 33 nuns.

At the same time, Francis is expected to encourage the young democracy to stand behind its ideals, even though it is geographically located between two autocratic superpowers, China and Russia.