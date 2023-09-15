Environment | Does the heat threaten World Cup football? “You simply cannot be physically at the same level”

Brutal hot and humid conditions provided an extra challenge for the tennis stars at the US Open, which concluded last weekend.

The Russian who made it to the men’s singles final Daniil Medvedev uttered the scary words to the TV camera in the middle of his quarterfinal match.

“Some player is going to die, and they’re going to see it,” Medvedev said coolly, as published by The Tennis Letter in the video.

The heat wave brought some of the players almost to their knees, even though the matches were played at dusk and after sunset.

The sight will not remain unique as the earth warms. The probability of extreme temperatures increases as a result of climate change, which also affects sports.

Sports the eyes of the next world will turn to North America in the summer of 2026, when the United States, Canada and Mexico will jointly host the soccer World Cup.

“Probably the best approach is to hope for the best but plan for the worst,” University of Portsmouth professor Mike Tipton says the British Broadcasting Corporation BBCfor.

“That would mean considering moving the event to another time.”

The World Cup, played in extreme temperatures, affects not only the level of performance, but also game plans and strategies.

“You simply cannot be physically at the same level and play the same game under the American ‘heat dome’ as you would in the winter in Liverpool,” says Tipton.

Irish coach Jack Charlton criticized Fifa’s decision to ban drinking bottles from the field during the 1994 World Cup in the United States. Picture of the match between Ireland and Holland.

The previous ones Due to the climate in Qatar, the World Championships were played as winter games. The matter was reported seven years earlier, so that there would be time for the construction of the international calendar.

The move, which is considered a one-off, is not possible in 2026 already for the reason that Vancouver, Toronto and Seattle could have winter conditions at the time of the Games.

The summer games are also threatened by mild effects of heat. Canada is experiencing the worst forest fire summer in the country’s history, which has also been widely seen in the United States.

The 2026 host cities Vancouver, Seattle, Boston, Toronto, Philadelphia and New York have been affected by forest fire smoke.

“The problem is that these things cannot be predicted very far in advance”, a professor working at the University of British Columbia Michael Koehle tells the BBC.

Forest fires exposure to smoke has health effects, and a demand by local authorities to postpone a match or matches can come at short notice.

According to Koehle, it would be a logistical nightmare.

“It will certainly be easier for players and spectators if the competitions are held in April, May, September or October due to the risk of disruption.”

In 2026, the World Cup will expand to a tournament of no less than 48 teams, where 104 matches will be played over six weeks. There are 16 host cities.

According to the BBC, the international football association Fifa has estimated that the World Cup will be the tournament that causes the most emissions in its history.

See also Weather | Almost scorching temperatures are expected for the weekend - "You can enjoy" England star Gary Lineker (right) still remembers the scorching hot World Cup in Mexico 1986. Photo from the 1988 European Championship, where England faced Ireland represented by Chris Morris (left).

English football legend Gary Lineker would like to see Fifa take care of climate change more than at present.

Lineker played in the previous games organized by Mexico in 1986 and recalls to the BBC the match that was played in the future host city of the World Cup in Monterrey.

“It was the hottest match I’ve ever played in. We played in 43-44 degrees and I lost maybe 12 pounds during the game [eli reilut 5,4 kiloa]”, Lineker says.

“I felt dizzy in the second half, and I wasn’t really able to perform properly. Most of the players had similar symptoms. It was ridiculous.”

The start times of the upcoming World Cup matches have not been published yet. According to Professor Tipton, only early morning games would be kind to the players.