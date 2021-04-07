Environment Divers found a 70’s “time capsule” in the sea in Kirkkonummi – “The plastic packaging was like being put in the trash yesterday”

A group of divers found half-century-old but well-recognizable plastic packaging on the seabed.

Vantaa resident Sanna Paukku left Good Friday on April 2 with his unmarried partner Marcin Dobruckin and with a number of other divers for a dive to the shore of Porkkala Vetokannas.

Paukku says that almost every dive finds rubbish on the bottom. This time, however, a rare well-preserved cache was found in the water decades ago. A garbage bag that someone threw into the sea or the beach almost 50 years ago.

The garbage was sealed in a plastic bag. Dobrucki dived from the bottom of the bag and brought it to the beach. He dared to open the bag, and the contents were easy to locate in time.

“There was a Taffel plaster bag, the last day of which was June 1971.”

Taffel ‘s potato chips still show the last day of sale in June 1971.­

Hanna Torppa (left) and Sanna Paukku researching the contents of the bag they found.­

In addition to the plaster bag, Kassi found an old-fashioned milk bag in which milk was packed in Finland, mainly in the 1960s and 70s, HK sausage packaging, Ingman’s light file jars, Hellas fruit filling caramel bag and Serla toilet paper.

“There’s been a hiker out there who’s eaten a bit like sausage like we do. The plastic packaging was practically as if it had been put in the trash yesterday. ”

The bag is like a time capsule straight from an early 70s picnic by the sea.

Discovery was gratifying and interesting, but it has its gloomy side, Paukku says.

The survival of plastic wrappers on the seabed as new for 50 years is harsh proof of how long it takes for debris to decay, especially in water bodies.

According to the International Environment Agency (WWF), plastic can remain in water for hundreds of years. It takes an estimated 200 years for a single whistle to break down, a plastic bottle for 450 years, and a toothbrush for half a millennium.

The amount of plastic debris in the world’s waters is huge. In 2018 sad estimates said that the amount of plastic would soon surpass the amount of fish in the Seas.

The file jars had remained in particularly good condition.­

Hellas fruit candies and canned jars.­

Roskan included in the bag found by the Pauku party was a large stone, so the bag was clearly embedded in the bottom on purpose.

“At a depth of about 15 meters, this was, not quite next to the beach. We wonder if it was thrown from the beach or dropped from a boat. ”

Ingman’s file was also found in the bag.­

Excursions for lunch half a century ago are not even the only peculiar discovery, which Paukku has done during the past week.

“Yesterday [5. huhtikuuta] we were diving in Heinola. There were crutches at the bottom, ”says Paukku.

Paukku has also participated in the Project Aware diving event in Helsinki. Project Aware works with divers around the world to protect the waters. That’s when Paukku and his entourage have found, for example, garden furniture that has been thrown into the water from the terrace.

“It’s annoying when people, without thinking or on purpose, throw stuff around. It would be much more comfortable to move around if it weren’t for that, ”Paukku regrets.