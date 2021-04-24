Environment Demolition of the dam unleashed Kumiankoski in Lahti, rapids nature is being restored to help migratory fish

The decommissioning of small hydropower plants that are not important for electricity production is one solution to the plight of endangered migratory fish. The demolition of dams to help rapids is gradually becoming more common in Finland.

Water the bottom threshold below will gradually take shape in Kumiankoski in Nastola, Lahti.

Chauffeur Niko Seittenranta digging rocks into the water with an excavator, and a worker wading around the neck of a rapids Janne Laurén throws crumbs in appropriate places. Stone cladding for the floor sill is underway.

The bottom threshold keeps the water level appropriate. Another threshold will be built upstream to ensure that water levels are maintained in the lakes above. Beneath the threshold stone cladding is a steel tongue that acts as a tight core for the structure.

Downstream, the water flows in an idyllic landscape, where the atmosphere is enhanced by a red mill built in the 19th century.

Kumiankoski revives endangered rapids. The dam of the decommissioned hydropower plant has been demolished, the riverbed is being rehabilitated, and trout fry are being planted in the rapids in the summer ear. The goal is to make the trout a breeding ground and a hiking trail.

“Important habitat will be restored to endangered migratory fish and other stream species,” says Lahti City Water Conservation Planner Matti Kotakorpi.

The Kumiankoski regulation dam used to direct water for the needs of the mill and a small hydropower plant. Now the dam has been demolished and water can flow. Water conservation designer Matti Kotakorpi admires the changing rapids landscape next to a mill from the 19th century.­

Kumiankoski is an example of how small decommissioned hydropower plants can be replaced by natural rapids.

Removing dams that have become redundant is an easy way to protect and restore biodiversity, but so far it has been little used in Finland. However, several projects are pending.

In Finland there are more than 700 hydropower plants, 220 of which generate electricity as a business. The smallest plants, such as Kumiankoski, generate electricity mainly for their own use.

Most of the commercially operating power plants were built in the 1950s and 1960s, when the effects of construction on the environment and fish stocks were hardly considered. The wild years of hydraulic engineering cut off the routes of countless migratory fish.

Dismantling power plants is one solution to the plight of migratory fish. It often makes economic sense, and at the same time secure significant environmental values, says the specialist researcher. Antti Iho From the Natural Resources Center (Luke).

“Horizontal cups have the monetary benefits of electricity generation and the benefits offered by the flow of water. In general, the choice is easy when the monetary benefits alone are not enough to even cover the investment, ”says Iho.

Almost all salmon rivers in Finland are dammed. Migratory fish stocks are in distress. Baltic salmon are endangered, eels and lake salmon are extremely endangered, sea trout and migratory whitefish are highly endangered, as are inland trout in southern Finland.

The predicament is primarily due to the harnessing of rivers for hydropower production.

Largest power plants, with their potential for control power, are important in energy policy. However, there are a huge number of small power plants in Finland, which have no significance for electricity production.

“The units with the highest annual output generate more than 97 percent of all hydropower. Coordinating them with the nature of the stream and migratory fish means, among other things, different fish ladders and downhill solutions, ”says Iho.

The skin believes that it is necessary to consider whether it is worthwhile to support the coexistence of aquatic nature and electricity production if, without state support, it is economically driven to the side of the frost.

“The functionality of fish ladders is always weaker than that of natural rapids. And the fish ladder never connects the whole water ecosystem. ”

From the smallest some of the power plants have already stopped generating electricity, some are generating electricity for domestic use.

“The dam structures are left of virtually everyone, and through that the significance for water ecology is enormous. Some of these institutions have emotional value, some of them might be ready to get rid of them if they knew, ”Iho says.

State support is available. Skin is involved In the Ascension Program, one of the goals of which is to dismantle fish migration barriers. The program offers the option of abandoning production, allowing the rapids to be restored.

“Small power plants can be small but profitable if there are no fisheries obligations. The ‘polluter pays’ principle requires that the costs be borne by the operator, ”Iho states.

Support is available for all costs of the process: preparation, licensing, restoration. Private funding should be half the cost.

Simply dismantling a dam is not enough. There is a need for structures that keep the waters above in their streams – such as the thresholds at Kumiankoski.

“The riverbed has almost always been adapted to the needs of the power plant. Therefore, the cessation of production and the restoration of a rapids typically involves the construction of a bottom dam. The natural neck structure of the rapids at the bottom of the river keeps the height of the above-water level at the desired level, ”says Iho.

What regarding restoration then achieved?

“Expectations are high. In the current fishing tourism areas, tourism maintains a diverse economic structure and fishing can serve as an injection product for other nature tourism. In Finland, the economic impact of caught fish has been estimated to be ten times higher than commercially caught fish, ”says Iho.

Revenue may come from the sale of fishing licenses, accommodation services and other sales. It has its own market with flowing water landscape, fishing opportunities and nature tourism.

“But perhaps the most important things are not measurable in money. Free was to delight people in an inexplicable way, ”Iho says.

The life cycle of the Kumiankoski hydropower plant has come to an end. “Such small power plants are no longer significant for electricity generation,” says water protection designer Matti Kotakorpi.­

Small hydropower plants have already been closed or are being closed in various parts of Finland, for example Tourujoki in Jyväskylä, Vuokalankoski in Savonranta and Louhikoski in Nurmes.

In North Karelia Hiitolanjoki release will help the extremely endangered Lake Ladoga salmon. Its breeding areas on the Finnish side were behind power plant dams a hundred years ago.

Three power plants will be decommissioned on the Hiitolanjoki River: Kangaskoski in late summer 2021, Lahnasenkoski in 2022 and Ritakoski in 2023. The total costs are approximately EUR 3.2 million.

In Kuusamo the closure of the Myllykoski power plant is pending On the Kuusinki river. The goal is to restore lake trout to large streams and lakes. Now the power plant almost completely prevents trout spawning migration.

Kuusinki is one of Kuusamo’s three famous trout rivers along the Kitkajoki and Oulankajoki rivers. The rivers converge on the Russian side and descend into Lake Paanajärvi, from where the waterway continues jfor trout feeding areas.

According to Luke Antti Iho, Kuusinkijoki is different from other small power plants in terms of assessing the benefits of electricity generation and streams, as both sides of the horizontal cup were heavy.

“Economically, the power plant would stand on its poles and would cope with future investments. The power company has been actively looking for ways to reconcile river nature and the power plant, but the built river does not become natural, ”Iho says.

There are also direct monetary values ​​associated with Kuusinki’s recreational use. Direct income from fishing tourism on the Oulanka, Kitka and Kuusinki rivers is between one and a half and two million euros, depending on the valuation method.

“When the Kuusinkijoki River is now freed, and if the regulation of fishing in the entire river areas is strict enough long enough, migratory fish stocks will strengthen and the direct income of fishing will increase. A strong seedling stock would allow permits to be sold at high prices. For example, the safest catches from the Konnevesi rapids are offered for fishing at a daily price of 650 euros. This alone corresponds to the average daily net return of the Myllykoski power plant, ”Iho calculates.

In southern Finland, Vantaa opened the Keravanjoki trout after demolishing the Tikkurilankoski dam in 2019. The same has been investigated in Helsinki for Vanhankaupunginkoski, but the project has not progressed so far. Electricity production at the museum power plant has been stopped.

Lahti In Kumiankoski, water protection designer Kotakorpi admires the bubbling rapids, which have been extended from 50 meters to 100 meters.

“It seems pretty good. The flowing rapids are even nicer than I thought before, ”says Kotakorpi.

Water protection designer Matti Kotakorpi is studying the results of the restoration in Kumiankoski.­

Worker Janne Laurén (left) and Niko Seittenranta are building stone cladding on the bottom threshold in Kumiankoski.­

The depth of the water in the bottom dam is difficult to estimate in some places, Janne Laurén found.­

Kotakorpi only sees positive effects in the project: “The benefits of water management are clear, migratory fish and rapids benefit. Unnecessary power plant and water area regulation will be eliminated. This also improves the status classification of the water area. The landscape is becoming more diverse. ”

There are rocks on the beach next to the protected mill. They are transferred to the backwaters for the calf area. After a few weeks, there is a natural rapids between Salajärvi and Iso-Kukkanen, which allows fish to migrate.