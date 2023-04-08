Environment | Deforestation continues in Brazil: In the beginning of the year, the Amazon forest was lost the second most in statistical history

More than 350 square kilometers of forest were destroyed in the Amazon rainforest region in March, 14 percent more than in March last year.

in South America Deforestation in Brazil continued fiercely in the first quarter of the year, according to official figures published on Friday.

Satellite monitoring by the country’s space agency (INPE) shows that more than 350 square kilometers of forest were destroyed in the Brazilian Amazon rainforest in March. The number is 14 percent higher compared to March last year, when the right-wing populist downplayed climate change Jair Bolsonaro was still president.

In the first quarter of this year, more than 840 square kilometers of forest disappeared. This is the second highest reading in statistical history at the time, as only the corresponding period of last year will pass with more than 940 square kilometers of forest destroyed.

Bolsonaro’s the administration reduced environmental protection in many ways over four years. Environmental organization WWF responsible for nature conservation in Brazil Mariana Napolitano tells the news agency AFP that the situation cannot be rectified in an instant.

“Even though the current administration has shown its serious intention to fight deforestation, changing the situation will take time,” he points out.

On the first day of his current presidency Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva among other things, established a working group to reduce deforestation and prohibited actions harmful to the environment.