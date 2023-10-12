Environment | Criticism rains down on Fifa for the World Cup, which is divided among three continents

Inflating the World Cup increases the tournament’s carbon footprint.

For international criticism rains down on FIFA for the 2030 World Cup, sports website Inside the Games tells.

The World Cup will be played in six countries and three continents, which contradicts Fifa’s climate strategy.

The main hosts of the Games are Spain, Portugal and Morocco. The centenary tournament of the World Cup starts with three matches in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

“Fifa and football unite in a divided world”, Fifa President Gianni Infantino reasoned issue at the beginning of October.

Infantino raved about soccer’s unique global footprint, but forgot to mention the tournament’s carbon footprint that spans Europe, Africa and South America.

“The big problem is that they keep growing the event,” sports ecologist, Ph.D. and assistant professor at the University of Toronto Madeleine Orr says according to news agency Reuters.

“Every decision that increases the World Cup also increases the carbon footprint of the event. This is the unfortunate truth.”

Fifa has already announced that it will take “all possible measures” to reduce the environmental impact of the tournament.

The German national football team had to travel home from Qatar already after the first group.

Previous According to Fifa, World Cup host Qatar organized the first ever completely carbon-neutral World Cup, by which Fifa means compensation for carbon dioxide emissions.

Inside the Games reports that the Swiss Fair Trade Commission confirmed in June that the umbrella organization’s claims are misleading.

By far, most of the emissions from a sporting event the size of the World Cup come from flights, as people arrive for the Games from all over the world.

“Traveling within the country was minimal at the World Cup in Qatar because it is such a small country. In 2030, teams will fly to South America, play a match and fly back to, say, Spain,” Dr. Walker Ross tells Reuters.

Emissions the benefits of compensation, such as planting trees, will not be seen until years or even decades later.

“Meanwhile, the actual carbon impact of flights is really big,” Ross adds.

A total of 64 matches were played at the Qatar World Cup with 32 teams.

The next World Cup will be played in 2026 in the USA, Canada and Mexico as a 48-team tournament. 104 matches will be played.