This Asian country is the hegemonic power in elements such as lithium, nickel, cobalt or rare earths; essential for building batteries. And not because it has the main mines on its soil, but because it has been negotiating concessions in the world for two decades. Now, the United States and the European Union see their own dependence on Beijing as a threat.

As the world increasingly bets on the energy transition, it depends more on batteries to be able to collect all the energy that is produced. Therefore, minerals such as lithium, cobalt or nickel are essential, since they are the basis for building these storages. The problem is that not all countries have them and precisely because of their relative scarcity is why they are called critical minerals.

The president of the College of Geologists in Spain, Manuel Requeiro y González, also explains that each country has its own list of which are critical minerals and which are not, since the amount of consumption and availability are variable.

However, there is one country that has hegemony in this market and is the largest supplier in the world: China. For example, the United States Geological Survey stated that by 2022, the Asian giant will be the supplier of 30 of the 50 minerals that the state agency considers critical.

Its power is almost total in gallium and magnesium. The first is vital to be able to develop semiconductors, or microchips. The second is a more cost-effective alternative to lithium for building batteries.

Of that list, China supplies between 70% and 80% of 17 other minerals, including rare earths. This is the name of the 17 chemical elements that are difficult to extract because they are not usually found in their pure state. They not only make batteries, but also everything from medical equipment to weapons. Requeiro y González states that of the nearly 300,000 tons of rare earths produced worldwide each year, China is responsible for more than 200,000, followed by the United States with just under 40,000.

The importance of rare earth elements is so broad that, for example, they represent 30% of the magnets in the engines of hybrid and electric vehicles. Rafal Piotuch, electric motor project engineer at Porsche Engineering, explained for a publication of this brand of vehicles that it is thanks to the metals extracted from rare earths that electric motors “achieve very high power and torque densities, something that, in turn, increases the efficiency of the entire system.”

But there are exceptions such as cobalt, nickel, lithium and arsenic. These products come from other countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Indonesia, Australia and Peru, respectively.

China has more than 20 years of advantage in the acquisition of critical minerals

Although some countries are more producers than China in certain elements, Beijing’s dominance is predominant. And not because it has the mineral in its soil, but because it has been buying them for more than two decades and acquiring mines around the world.

“China controls the market because it does the processing, not because it has all the natural resources. An exception is rare earths, of which the majority of global production is in Mongolia. But in the case of lithium, cobalt, nickel or copper, among others, they buy it from third countries and process it themselves. That’s the key,” José María González Jiménez, senior scientist at the Higher Council for Scientific Research, a Spanish state agency, explained to France 24.

One of the historical examples is the Mountain Pass mine, located in California, United States. Between 1965 and 1995, there most of the rare earths were exploited of the world. But in 2002, activities there were suspended due to financial problems. Although a group of American investors bought the mine in 2008 and since then have been committed to repositioning the country in the exploitation of these elements, in reality China remains in control.

This is because the Mountain Pass product is sold to Chinese refineries, which are the ones that have the capacity to process the oxides that are in the rare earths to separate them from the minerals and convert them into the pure metals, which are the ones needed. for the energy transition.

“The Chinese have invested in many countries and have no complex stopping to ask about the consequences to the environment,” González points out. This is despite the fact that the heavy metals released in the processing of rare earths have contaminated vegetation and rivers near the mines.

The United States sees its dependence on China as a “threat”

Faced with Chinese hegemony, the United States and the European Union seek to cut their dependence. Since 2017, the White House began issuing executive orders to increase the exploitation of this mining and limit sales abroad. In the first, the number 13817 recognized that these minerals are of national interest.

And in 2020, with the order 13953 , declared a “national emergency.” In that same document, Washington determined that “the country’s dependence on critical minerals from foreign adversaries constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat.”

In the case of Brussels, the Critical Raw Materials Law It only came out in 2023. With it, the European Union aims to “diversify the supply of critical raw materials”, “strengthen circularity” and “support research”.

But for now, the bloc’s dependence on China and on the energy transition is almost total, as recognized by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during her trip to Beijing in March of this year. “We know that in this area we depend on a single supplier – China – for 98% of our supply of rare earths, 93% of magnesium and 97% of lithium, to name just a few,” she said in his speech .

Geopolitics crucial to securing critical materials

Precisely because of dependency, three months after going to China, Von der Leyen traveled to Latin America and signed multiple commitments with countries that have the largest lithium reserves in the world, but that have not yet become the main producers, such as Chile. and Argentina.







“Large countries are doing an important job of partnering with other nations that have the resources to reach trade agreements. Under the premise of ‘I give you money and technology, and you guarantee me the supply,'” explained Requeiro and González.

He added that this is why the political stability of multiple African countries is fundamental. For example, Niger is France’s main supplier of nickel and needs it to guarantee its nuclear energy. “And Africa is a continent to be explored, since its geological cartography is not completely done, and humanity could find an impressive supply there,” he indicated.

González Jiménez agrees with the idea of ​​the political interest that Brussels has in diversifying its supply, especially since China has already begun to limit it. For example, since last August, the government restricted the export of products that contain germanium and gallium, essential in all technological devices and even satellites. This in the middle of a trade dispute with the United States.

“In the end, everything is geopolitics and what the European Union is looking for are other strategic partners other than China,” González concluded.