Although for the first time for a UN climate summit, the option was on the table; In the end it was diluted in the commitment to “move away” from oil, gas and coal. Other agreed points were the creation of the Loss and Damage Fund, and the commitment to triple renewable energy by 2030.

The beginning of the end of the fossil fuel era. This is how the UN catalogs the result of COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The reason is because it was agreed in the 'World Balance' that they did to evaluate how the Paris Agreement is going and chart the path forward to be able to limit global warming to 1.5ºC.

In the document they called on countries to contribute with eight options to reduce global temperature. One of them is “to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a fair, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade, to achieve zero neutrality by 2050 according to science.” In other words, begin to end oil, gas and coal, which have polluted the planet the most since the era of industrialization.

COP28 President Sultan Al-Jaber, who is also the CEO of the Emirati state oil company ADNOC, welcomed the decision. “We have language on fossil fuels in our final agreement for the first time in history,” he said in his closing speech at the UN climate summit. An achievement that the Saudi Arabian delegation did not applaud.

The Saudi delegation was one of those that pushed hardest not to talk about fossil fuels; as did the United States, Australia, Norway and the United Kingdom, as denounced by NGOs such as Greenpeace and the Climate Action Network. All of these countries are part of the largest producers or exporters of oil, gas or coal in the world.

Additionally, the fossil fuel lobby was the highest ever recorded at a climate summit, with nearly 2,500 members from the industry and another 500 from carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies, according to the Kick Big organization. Polluters Out.

Even so, the COP28 'Global Review' is the first text of all the summits that have been held since 1995 that talks about all fossil fuels. The one that had come closest was the final document that resulted from COP26 in Glasgow, but this only referred to reducing one type of coal.

'Moving away' from fossils, instead of 'eliminating' them: the COP28 pun

Although these fossil fuels were left in the final text, it was not with the same language that was initially discussed. The first three drafts, which were published between December 1 and 8, explicitly had the option to “phase out” some fossil fuels.

And here came the first word that hid the trick: 'unabated', in English. That term primarily refers to CCS technologies that capture CO2 dioxide during oil, gas and coal exploitation; and then store it in the ground.

The fossil industry put up a tough fight in Dubai, claiming that the problem was not the source of the pollution, but the pollution itself. In other words, that oil or any other exploitation should not be stopped, and that on the contrary, CO2 capture should be increased. But even though that technology has been around since the 1970s, it has never quite worked.

“Carbon capture has never been used on a large scale and the multiple efforts they have made have not gone well. They are very expensive and that is why they have ended them. Or because they did not capture the amount of carbon that they should capture,” Bill Hare, executive director of Climate Analytics, explained to France 24.

For this reason, international environmental organizations described it as unrealistic to talk about non-polluting fuels and continued to press for the final text to maintain the option of eliminating them.

From the COP28 Presidency to the activists who were in Dubai, everyone agreed that these negotiations were taking place at an opportune moment for this. The COP had even begun with the unexpected news of the approval of the Loss and Damage Fund, something that the countries of the global south had requested for more than 30 years so that the most developed nations would give them money to face the effects it leaves. the climate crisis. The Paris Agreement itself recognizes that the latter are the most responsible for global pollution and, therefore, must take the lead in this type of actions.

The surprise came on December 11. The presidency led by Al-Jaber put a new version of the final document on the table and nowhere was the option to “eliminate” it. On the contrary, it returned to the phrase agreed in Glasgow of reducing only coal that captures its polluting emissions.

They were perhaps the two most tense days of negotiations. Al-Jaber met with delegations from all country groups until 3:00 and 4:00 am local time. Finally, there was a new text early on December 13 that, although it did not raise the option of eliminating, it did refer to “moving away” from fossil fuels. A few hours later, Al-Jaber himself stated during the plenary session that the text had been approved.

"It's not enough for us to reference the science and then make agreements that ignore what the science is telling us we need to do. This is not an approach that we should be asked to defend." This was not the closing act but the opening scene of a renewed fight for 1.5.



But not everyone was in the room, the island countries publicly rejected the COP28 president's approval of the final document without them having reached the plenary session and showed their dissatisfaction with various parts of the text.







For many, it is not a question of words but of survival. Shiva Gounden is the director of Greenpeace Australia Pacific. He was born in Fiji, has suffered 25 cyclones during his life and knows firsthand that rising sea levels can wipe out island countries like his. For this reason, he demanded that the option be to “eliminate” the fuels that most pollute the planet and thus contribute to global warming.

“The text is extremely disappointing and painful. What we needed was strong language in terms of eliminating fossil fuels, the main cause of the climate crisis. And what this means now is that the Pacific still has to fight for its right to exist,” he told France 24.

Therefore, although the text talks about other celebrated measures, such as the promise to triple renewable energies and double energy efficiency by 2030, he feels that the final document was full of holes.

Now, the upcoming discussion is whether the option of eliminating oil, gas and coal gains strength again in Azerbaijan and Brazil, the countries that will host the UN climate summits in 2024 and 2025, respectively.