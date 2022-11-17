Environment | Controversies about oil and money rage at the climate conference: the decision text is not yet clear

Climate meetings tend to drag on, but this year’s negotiations are going particularly poorly, Finnish negotiators estimate.

of the UN climate meeting in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh officially ends on Friday. Usually, at this stage of the meeting, there are already versions of the joint decision text, and prominent gamblers are wringing their hands over the worst controversial issues.

This time, the purpose of the meeting is shrouded in obscurity. The UN Secretary General, who flew back to the climate meeting from Bali on Thursday from the G20 meeting António Guterres cheered the participating countries in his speech.

“We are in the final stages of negotiations. The parties are still divided on several important issues,” he said.

“Trust has clearly been broken between the north and the south.”

Some kind of consensus should be found on the big theme of the meeting, i.e. how developing countries’ climate actions and growing adaptation projects are financed. Not to mention compensating for the damages caused by climate change, the financing of which is on the agenda for the first time.

Finland Minister of the Environment and Climate Maria Ohisalo negotiates on behalf of the EU about the general decision of the meeting, in which the participating countries formulate common guidelines to stop climate change.

Ohisalo considers it important for the success of the meeting that Sharm El-Sheikh does not give up on the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees agreed in the Paris Agreement, even though the countries’ climate pledges are currently not up to that.

“This is a decisive decade,” Ohisalo said at a press conference on Thursday.

“We cannot stop now, even though we are going through an energy crisis.”



The facts and there is a “terrible gap” between actions in Egypt, says Greenpeace’s senior climate expert Kaisa Kosonen.

It can be clearly seen, for example, in the fact that most states support limiting warming to 1.5 degrees as agreed in Paris, but it is much more difficult to reach an agreement on giving up fossil fuels.

In the end, however, one cannot exist without the other.

“Many are already talking fluently about 1.5 degrees, but are we ready to admit what it actually takes to achieve it?” Kosonen asks.

Fossils the future of fuels is one of the most controversial topics at climate conferences.

Last year’s meeting saw a dramatic turn in the last minutes, when India marched off the chairman and watered down the common line on coal phase-out.

This year, India came to the table with another voice in the clock: it immediately proposed a top line to reduce not only coal but all fossil fuels. Another coal country, China, supported the proposal.

It sounds good at first, but the proposal may have a dog buried in it, Kosonen thinks. According to him, India and China know very well that design that breaks down into oil is difficult for, for example, the United States and Saudi Arabia. India and China may therefore be counting on the collapse of the alignment.

“The Saudis will stop it at the latest, but it’s unlikely that the United States will use strong speeches on its behalf either,” says Kosonen.

So the meeting could be concluded on the last official day on Friday, the main lines should be in place already on Thursday. However, according to the Finnish delegation, by early Thursday evening, the negotiations had not progressed even to the extent that it would be worthwhile to hold a press conference for the media.

“There is a fuzzy phase going on in the negotiations,” says the negotiator on behalf of the EU at the meeting Outi Honkatuk.

Outi Honkatukia is one of the EU’s chief negotiators at the climate meeting in Egypt.

That’s a bad sign. From Honkatukia, it seems likely that the meeting will last at least until Saturday evening, and many things will have to be postponed to next year.

Several others involved in the negotiations say that the host country, Egypt, has not done proper preparatory work and is pushing its own agenda at the negotiating tables instead of seeking consensus.

Honkatukia has been negotiating at the UN climate meetings for many years, and the actions of the country holding the presidency this time do not get praise from him.

“Egypt has acted as chairman in a very special way. I don’t know how it’s going to finish the meeting.”