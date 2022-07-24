The tactics of the playbook created 30 years ago are still in use.

Americans in the 1990s, consultants began systematically pushing climate change-doubting messages into the public debate, it turns out From an extensive BBC article.

A communications consulting and lobbying company called the Global Climate Coalition (GCC) began to actively oppose, among other things, reducing the use of fossil fuels in 1992. At that time, a well-known environmentalist became vice president of the United States Al Gore.

“It is, in my opinion, in many ways the worst crime in the post-WWII world that we have seen anywhere in the world,” Gore told the BBC, referring to oil companies’ attempts to block climate action.

by Bruce Harrison led by GCC had also done consulting work with large polluters in other sectors. Harrison worked, among other things, with chemical companies, with the intention of destabilizing the verification of the toxicity of pesticides.

of the GCC the main goal was to bring useful messages to the public discussion for their customers. For this, the company, among other things, sold opinion texts to various media and gave journalists ready-made background material packages.

The data packages emphasized the existence of scientific uncertainty regarding climate change and man’s role in it. Last year published according to a meta-study, more than 99 percent of scientific articles considered the human role in climate change to be true.

The company, for example, paid about $1,500 per message to those who publicly doubted the role of humans in climate change. The messages were both speeches and opinion articles, in addition to which the GCC organized public appearances of the skeptics in various media.

“The editors are really looking for counter-arguments. It was a case of feeding an already existing appetite”, who worked for the company Don Rheem told the BBC.

In addition to Rheem, someone who worked under Harrison told about GCC’s activities Terry Yosie. According to the BBC, neither of them has previously publicly opened up the company’s operating methods. The GCC playbook and the tactics it contains are still in use.

Company was successful in its activities, because it was understood by the environmental activist By John Passacantando according to one core of communication.

“What these PR geniuses realized is that truth has nothing to do with who wins an argument. If you repeat something enough times, people start to believe it,” he told the BBC.

Already in 1997, GCC’s activities had clear effects. According to the BBC, in a poll published at the time, 44 percent of the respondents were of the opinion that scientists were divided on questions about climate change.

People’s feelings made the work of politicians difficult, which could have possibly been used to combat the climate crisis more effectively. This, in turn, led, among other things, to the fact that the United States did not implement the climate agreement concluded in Kyiv.

In an interview with the BBC, Rheem defends the company’s work by saying that in the 1990s there was not enough scientific information available for “extreme measures” to be necessary.

“I was very young. I was very curious… Would I have done things differently if I had known what I know now? Maybe, probably.”