Environment | Climate panel IPCC publishes an important report – live broadcast underway

The panel’s sixth evaluation report is completed with the summary report. The report is published at a critical moment: the scientific community is convinced that the current decade will be decisive for the climate.

The synthesis report summarizes the reports published during the evaluation period that started in 2015. In total, they contain thousands of pages of scientific information about climate change.

HS will broadcast live from the launch of the report in this story from around 3 p.m.

Completing the sixth evaluation report contains, in addition to the synthesis report, three previously published partial reports. From the partial reports published in 2021–2022 first focuses on the natural science and physical background of climate change, second climate change impacts, adaptation and vulnerability and third climate change mitigation.

This is the IPCC’s first extensive assessment report, which has been published since the climate agreement concluded in Paris in 2015. It comes out at a critical moment: the scientific community is convinced that the current decade will be decisive for the climate and life.

IPCC has previously published five extensive evaluation reports. The sixth evaluation period, which is now ending, has shown that humanity is in a hurry, because our world is even more fragile than we previously thought in the midst of a changing climate.

A particularly arresting moment during the past evaluation period was the special report on 1.5 degrees published in 2018. The report, which was read as a cry for emergency, received wide media attention.

Back in the Paris climate agreement, the states had agreed to keep the increase in the global average temperature well below two degrees compared to pre-industrial times and to strive for measures to limit warming to 1.5 degrees.

The report highlighted how significant an increase in the average temperature of 1.5 degrees would have on life on Earth – not to mention a rise of two degrees.

Two other special reports have also been published during the sixth assessment period: a special report on land use and a special report on sea, ice and snow. In addition, the IPCC wrote a methodology report on greenhouse gas inventories.