Torrential rains that South Africans have not seen for decades. Prolonged droughts causing more and more sandstorms in Iraq. Disturbances in the North Pacific that are causing hundreds of gray whales to die of malnutrition each year. Three examples of how the planet suffers more and more.

According to the United Nations, The Earth faces three emergencies due to climate, biodiversity loss and pollution. For this reason, this April 22, when International Mother Earth Day is celebrated, it becomes a call to action.

In addition, although it is a commemoration that has been held since 1970, this time it will be the first year in which the date is celebrated in the UN Decade for Ecosystem Restorationan initiative to stop and restore damaged ecosystems.

And it is not a minor call. According to the UN, the world loses 10 million hectares of forests every year; an extension similar to Iceland.

Another piece of evidence of how the planet is deteriorating is that around a million animal and plant species are in danger of extinction.

One of the threatened animals is the gray whale, which migrates from Alaskan waters to the Mexican state of Baja California Sur. There, between December and March, it mates taking advantage of the warmer waters. However, the authorities have reported an increase in the deaths of these marine mammals and the National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA, for its acronym in English) indicated malnutrition as one of the causes. The agency adds that one of the possible reasons is due to disturbances in the Pacific Ocean, which is affecting the whales’ ecosystem.

The situation reached such a point that, in 2019, NOAA declared a Unusual Event of Mortality. That year alone they found 216 dead gray whales off the coasts of the United States, Canada and Mexico; compared to 172 deaths in 2020 and 114 in 2021. One of the many examples of how the world is losing its biodiversity.

From historic storms to prolonged droughts: two faces of the climate crisis

Biodiversity loss is not the only emergency facing the Earth. Scientists point out that in the southeast of the African continent there will be more and more storms, due to the greenhouse gases that are heating the Indian Ocean. And South Africa is an example of this.

The last two weeks, the KwaZulu-Natal province, in southeastern South Africa, suffered the most torrential rains in the last 60 years. The floods killed at least 435 people and forced the government to declare a state of disaster across the country. In addition, the country’s main port, located in the city of Durban, closed for several days.

The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, stated that “these floods are a tragic reminder of the increasing frequency of extreme weather conditions as a result of climate change”, for which he called for increased investment in adaptation “to better protect the communities against the effects of climate change.

This scenario contrasts with the droughts in Iraq, one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change and desertification. The lack of rain and the high temperatures, which in summer can exceed 50ºC, hinder water resources. The World Bank estimates that by 2050, Iraq will have 20% fewer water sources due to climate extremes.

Another effect is evident in sandstorms. So far in April, there have been at least two events in Iraq, each lasting more than a week. One of them even covered Baghdad, the capital, with dust. The scope was such that the Iraqi Ministry of Health reported “dozens of hospitalizations throughout Iraq for respiratory problems.”

Although storms are frequent in the country due to the conditions of its climate, Amer al-Jabri, director of the Iraqi meteorological office, told the AFP agency that an increase in these is expected “due to drought, desertification and the lack of rain (…) that weakens the vegetation cover”.

Thus, both the droughts in Iraq and the floods in South Africa and the loss of biodiversity in the North Pacific are a reminder on Earth Day why we must protect our only home.