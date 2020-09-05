#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, deserted industrial waste… Do you reside close to a polluted web site?

It is a mysterious time period everybody has been speaking about for 48 hours and the announcement of the restoration plan by Jean Castex: inexperienced hydrogen. “That is the hydrogen that will be produced with out emitting CO². Presently, this inexperienced hydrogen solely represents 10% of hydrogen manufacturing and the federal government would subsequently wish to reverse the development”, explains Jean-Christophe Batteria, journalist from France Télévisions, on the set of the 23 hours newspaper of franceinfo, Friday, September 4.

Engineers face a problem

Hydrogen is current in every single place. “To tear the atoms from their assist, we have now the strategy of fuel reforming: we take methane that we put within the presence of superheated steam. It comes out of hydrogen however we additionally find yourself with CO². produces 1 kg of hydrogen, we have now 10 kg of CO² on the arms. The opposite approach, apparently rather more favorable, consists in electrolysis of water however the issue is that it takes thrice extra power than with the opposite methodology.The problem for engineers is subsequently to make this electrolysis in an economically viable method and particularly with inexperienced electrical energy.“, provides the journalist.