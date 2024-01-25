This week marks the fifth anniversary of one of the worst environmental disasters in Brazil. On January 25, 2019, a Vale mining dam collapsed and the mud killed more than 270 people. The judicial processes continue without much progress so far.

The dam collapsed and the mud buried everything in its path a few kilometers from Brumadinho, in the state of Minas Gerais, in eastern Brazil. This was one of the worst environmental disasters in the country, leaving 272 dead and a dozen missing.

The Vale SA company contained the waste left after processing iron ore at the Córrego do Feijão mine. But on January 25, 2019, the 86-meter-high retaining wall collapsed.

In less than three minutes and one speed of 70 km/h , the almost 13 million cubic liters of toxic waste devastated everything. According to the state environmental agency Ibama, the mud buried 138 hectares of native forest, which is equivalent to more than 150 soccer fields. Now, five years later, hundreds of hectares are being restored with tree planting and nurseries to produce seedlings of the native trees that used to be there.

But the effects were much more extensive. The waste reached the Paraopeba River, which was eight kilometers away from the dam; and this contaminated the water of about 600,000 people. The supply was unusable for more than 300 kilometers, according to the NGO SOS Mata Atlântica.

They have done A study since 2022 with the people affected by the tragedy and, in the first phase, they determined that all the children from 0 to 6 years old that they examined had at least one of these five metals in their body: mercury, lead, manganese, cadmium and arsenic. While 33.7% of adults had high levels of arsenic in urine and 37% had high levels of manganese in blood. In short, residents were exposed to polluting metals.

Being left homeless, seeing everything buried in mud and losing friends and family also affected the mental health of the area's inhabitants. 22.5% of those interviewed in Brumadinho had depression after the accident, that was more than double the average number of people with depression in all of Brazil in 2019. And 33.4% of the inhabitants examined suffered from anxiety.

What has happened to the judicial processes?

In 2020, the Public Ministry of the state of Minas Gerais charged the mining company Vale and the German inspector TÜV SÜD, accused of being negligent in certifying that the dam was functioning well before it collapsed. The indictment was also against 16 senior managers of the two companies, including the former director of Vale Fabio Schvartsman, who was accused of intentional homicide and environmental crimes.

“False statements were issued regarding the stability conditions of the dam, statements that were intended to serve as a shield so that Vale's activities would continue to be confidentially risky due to a corporate decision,” said state prosecutor William Garcia Pinto, on January 21, 2020, during the imputation.

But so far, none of the processes have concluded and, in 2023, Schvartsman's defense filed different legal requests that they ended up postponing the trial .

Regarding economic compensation, in 2021, the mining company agreed to pay 7 billion dollars for damages, which is almost 35 billion reais. Vale informed the media about that. Reporter Brazil which has agreed compensation agreements for 3.5 billion reais.

“The company remains committed to repairing Brumadinho, prioritizing people, affected communities and the environment. To date, more than 15,400 people have signed compensation agreements, with payments totaling around R$3.5 billion Since 2021, at least one family member of all the deceased employees, both from the company and subcontractors, have signed compensation agreements,” the company stated for the Brazilian media. Vale SA did not respond to the interview request we made from France. 24 in Spanish.

Five years after the Brumadinho tragedy, it is not clear what the cause was. The hypothesis of the University of Catalonia, which carried out a study at the request of the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais, is that Vale drilled a hole in the dam to install equipment that would allow the water level to be read and they claim that this contributed to its collapse. Thus, the researchers ruled out other hypotheses such as a weakening of the dam due to tremors or the mining operations themselves.