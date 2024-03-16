Environment | Black liquid and foam in seawater in Helsinki – “Pretty terrifying looking”

“It looked like oil. Black liquid in both drops and streaks. Black foam on top”, HS reader describes what he saw.

Helsinki Tuomas Hannikainen came across an unexpected sight today while skating in Helsinki. During his eleven-hour excursion, he noticed black liquid and foam in the sea. According to Hannikainen, it was pushed through many grooves, openings and ice holes and openings in key swimming spots.

“It looked like oil. Black liquid in both drops and streaks. Black foam on top”, Hannikainen describes what he saw to HS.

Observations of black liquid and foam were made by Hannikainen from Vuosaari to Hakaniemi.

Hannikainen says that he noticed black liquid and foam already on Wednesday of this week. He swims in the open in the mornings and after swimming, a black beach can be seen on his hand.

“At the time I thought it was something from a boat, but today it has been found everywhere,” he says.

Hannikainen went to the open house today as well, although the “black mönjä” started to feel unpleasant.

“It was pretty terrifying looking,” he said.

In attendance fire marshal Sami Lappalainen The Helsinki Rescue Service says that the Border Guard has gone to take tests of sea water.

According to him, it is not yet known what “dark matter” is.

According to the Finnish Environment Institute, it may be some kind of natural growth that has risen to the surface, he says. However, we can only be sure when the laboratory results come.

“It cannot be ruled out that it is some other substance,” he says.

According to Lappalainen, open swimming spots in the Marjaniemi, Tammisalo and Merirastila areas should be avoided if you notice something suspicious in the water.

“If there is a film or a dark lumpy substance on the surface of the water, I personally wouldn't go swimming,” says Lappalainen.

The substance has been detected in the Gulf of Finland and in the Turku archipelago, says the manager Jarmo Malinen From the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard to HS. According to him, there is still no information about the origin of the substance. According to Malinen, it is not yet known when the laboratory results for the substance will be ready.