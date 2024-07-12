Environment | Avi decided: Helsinki must restore the noro that stopped the construction work in Kruunuvuorenranta

Surroundings|Non-governmental organizations demanded that the city suspend construction work last fall.

Helsinki the raised noro of Kruunuvuorenranta’s Stansvikinkallio, i.e. a water bed smaller than a stream, must be restored.

This is what the regional administrative agency (avi) decided in its decision on Wednesday. The city announced the matter on Friday.

At the same time, avi rejected the demands of the non-governmental organizations, with which the organizations demanded the city to stop construction work in the area with its deforestation and rock quarrying.

The city stopped Stansvikinkallio was partially felled last fall, because a habitat type strictly protected by the Water Act was found in the area, the noro, whose condition must not be endangered.

Organizations In the fall, they applied for a decision from the Uusimaa Business, Transport and Environment Center (ely) and avis to suspend the construction contract due to the area’s natural values.

Avi rejected the demand because the city itself stopped the work last fall. The Ely Center rejected the organizations’ application earlier last fall.

The organizations then appealed to the Helsinki Administrative Court, which rejected the appeal at the beginning of July. The decisions of the administrative court and the avi are not yet legally binding.

The city of Helsinki is planning the Kruunuvuorenranta service block next to a natural river.

Dispute concerns the natural noro in the area where the city plans to build. According to the law, noro’s natural opportunity may not be endangered.

Noro’s catchment area is mainly located in the area of ​​Kruunuvuorenranta’s service block. An elementary school, a kindergarten, a youth center and a sports hall are planned for the block. Their construction was originally supposed to start in the spring.

According to its press release, the city has already taken measures to restore the noro and is committed to restoring the noro by the end of next May, as required by the avi in ​​its decision.

Next, the city will find out how it can continue the construction of Kruunuvuorenranta so that the preservation of the river can be secured.

In addition, the city says that it is currently preparing its own survey of Kruunuvuorenranta and Laajasalo. So far, more than ten noros have been found in the area in the survey.