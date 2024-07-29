Environment | Avi changed over 40-year-old decisions: Power plants must plan how salmon can get past the dams

Surroundings|The purpose is to restore the natural life cycle of the fish.

Several The Kemijoki and Iijoki power plants must design the structures that allow salmon and sea trout to get past the dams into the Kemijoki watercourse, says Regional state Administrative Agency.

The owners of the power plants must also plan the structures that enable the migration of smolts, i.e. migrating fish fry and spawned individuals, to the sea. In addition, the regional administrative agency’s decision contains planting obligations that concern, among other things, whitefish, local stream-spawned inland water fish, salmon and sea trout.

In its decision, the Regional Administrative Agency of Northern Finland changed the more than 40-year-old decisions concerning the fisheries obligations of power plants in Kemijoki, Raudanjoki and Iijoki. The ely center of Lapland applied for the change.

As a purpose is to restore the natural life cycle of the fish. Returning the fish to the rivers has been a work in progress for the past twenty years.

The matter has been under consideration by the Regional Administrative Agency since 2017. Deputy Chancellor of Justice looked at in February, that the processing of the case had been unreasonably delayed at the Regional Administrative Office of Northern Finland.

Hydropower producing companies have opposed the changes.

You can appeal against the Regional Administration Office’s decision until the beginning of September.