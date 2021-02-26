Environment Authorities described Kemijoki’s condition as satisfactory, hydropower company considers classification incorrect – underlying the company’s reluctance to build routes for migratory fish

The Lapland Ely Center has defined the condition of the lower part of the Kemijoki River as satisfactory, but Kemijoki oy believes that the classification is incorrect. According to the company, the river area should be defined as in good condition, as the restrictions would hamper hydropower production.

Kemijoki oy has taken a strong position on the water status assessment carried out by the Lapland Center for Economic Development, Transport and the Environment (ely), which determines the status of the lower part of the Kemijoki River as satisfactory. In the opinion of the Kemijoki company, the assessment is incorrect and the ecological status of the river section is good.

It’s about water management planning. The classification of the Ely Center requires the opening of a migratory fish connection to the dammed lower part of the Kemijoki River.

In addition, the ely center demands changes to the fishing obligations imposed on power companies, which are intended to bring a viable migratory fish stock to Finland’s largest river. Kemijoki oy also opposes new fisheries obligations.

The power company considers that the measures required by the proposed farm classification will cause significant harm to hydropower production.

In a letter sent to the Ely Center, Kemijoki oy strictly instructs the environmental authorities and demands that the condition of the river section be assessed as good instead of satisfactory. The binding nature of the classification based on the EU directive seems to have come as a surprise to the hydropower company.

“The ongoing classification work and the management plans and operational programs for the third planning period that will be completed on the basis of it are of great importance. The so-called Weser decision and, at the latest, the so-called Supreme Administrative Court. After the Finnpulp decision, it is clear that the classification of farms under the Water Framework Directive is legally binding and also guides individual permit solutions, contrary to what was considered in Finland when implementing the directive, ”Kemijoki explains its claim in its letter of last August.

The power company denies that there was pressure. It says it’s a “normal conversation”.

The strongest the classification of the section between the lower part of the Kemijoki River, ie Rovaniemi and the Gulf of Bothnia, causes torsion.

If the status of the river section were defined as good, as Kemijoki oy wants, the measures required to ensure fishing would be less than in the classification proposed by the ely center.

The basis of the status assessment is ecological and the starting point is above all biological Quality factors and water quality, says biologist Jukka Ylikörkkö From the ely center of Lapland.

“There are no more natural rapids in the lower part of the Kemijoki River, so the ecological status has been considered to be much worse,” says Ylikörkkö.

The state of the river has been weakened by hydropower production, and good ecological status cannot be achieved without measures. The Ely Centre’s proposal for classification requires the opening of a migratory fish connection to the Ala-Kemijoki River.

The Kemijoki company, for its part, disputes the ely centre’s assessment.

“It is a question of interpreting whether the harm caused by the measures to hydropower production is significant or not,” Ylikörkkö states.

Kemijoki oy: n considers that the classification of the ely center in lapland is incorrect. In contrast, the condition of the lower part of the Kemijoki River should be classified as good. The background is the need for action following the classification and the binding nature of the obligations.

“It is a heavily modified body of water whose status cannot be compared to its natural state. The Water Framework Directive does not require the construction of fishing routes if it causes significant harm to a socially important form of use, such as hydropower, ”says Kemijoki oy’s CEO Tuomas Timonen.

“Judgments in recent years have shown that status assessments are legally binding. Therefore, the classifications must be made correctly and using legal judgment, ”says Timonen.

A 2015 judgment of the European Court of Justice concerns the Weser River in Germany. The judgment ruled in favor of a project to deepen shipping lanes and set a significant precedent: a project which impairs the status of waters or jeopardizes the objective of good status must not be authorized.

In Finland, the Weser judgment was applied in 2019, when the Supreme Administrative Court (Supreme Administrative Court) denied an environmental permit for a pulp mill planned for Kuopio.

Also read: The Supreme Administrative Court denied the environmental permit for the pulp mill planned for Kuopio, Finnpulp was appalled: “This marks the end of the mill project”

The Supreme Administrative Court justified its decision concerning the Finnpulp plant, for example, at the Kallavesi ecological farm. The main reason was the environmental load caused by the plant’s wastewater, as a result of which the condition of the water body could deteriorate.

Decisions show that water status classification also guides individual permit solutions.

However, according to CEO Timonen, the letter sent by the company to the ely center in August is not a matter of pressure from the environmental authority, but of normal interaction.

“We have a constant conversation with life and we want to bring out our views. There is also a detailed analysis of how the classification should be done according to the instructions. I don’t understand how this could be interpreted as pressure, ”Timonen says.

Kemijoki oy has prepared the discussion carefully. The application is accompanied by a collection of appendices of approximately 160 pages, which provide instructions for carrying out a status assessment in accordance with the Water Framework Directive.

According to Timonen, there are no objections to the construction of the fishing routes: “Over the years, the changed views and expectations about fishing obligations and the pending application for changes to fishing obligations have confused the pack. Because of this, no fishing routes have been built, but in many ways we do voluntary migratory fish projects. ”

Kemijoki oy’s Petäjäskoski power plant was completed in Rovaniemi in 1957. The picture of Petäjäskoski is from 2007.­

Kemijoki’s demand for a change in the river’s state assessment is related to a new fishing obligation.

The Ely Center is calling for a change in the fishing obligation, which would require the construction of fishing routes to nine power plants and the planting of millions of fry in the Kemijoki River, among other measures.

Read more: Hydropower companies have a hard chimney on the Kemijoki River – do not want to build fishing routes, due to “significant costs”

The aim is to enable the emergence of a viable migratory fish stock in the Kemijoki River. Now power plants are cutting off the rise of salmon and trout.

Fisheries Manager of the Lapland ELY Center Mika Oraluoman according to the aim is to enable the passage of migratory fish in the Kemijoki through fishing paths and downhill routes.

“Restoring migratory fish and their natural cycle would require comprehensive action that everyone commits to,” Oraluoma says.

According to new research, the current level of fisheries obligations is insufficient. It does not meet the need for fisheries management arising from the construction of power plants.

“The current obligations for salmon are based on fry production estimates for wild salmon rivers made when fry production was at the bottom of the wave. Today, it is much bigger, ”says Oraluoma.

The new requirement is a multifunctional obligation, which includes the planting of fry, overfishing of mother fish at power stations, and a combination of fishing obligations that would allow spawning and access of fry to the sea.

Ely Center made an application to change the fishing obligations to the Regional State Administrative Agency of Northern Finland (avi) in 2017. Kemijoki oy made a reminder last year because it considers the application to be unrealistic and contradictory.

The matter has been in a round of opinions in the summer of 2020. The Ely Center will issue its report on statements, reminders and opinions in early March.

The Ely Centre’s proposal for a water management plan will be on view until mid-May. The final plan will go to the Government for approval.

The classification is based on both national guidelines and the EU Water Framework Directive. The EU’s goal is to bring all surface waters to good status by 2027.