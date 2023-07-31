Environment | Antarctica lacks sea ice the size of Argentina

According to the researcher, it is likely that Antarctica will not return to its former state during the current winter season.

Antarctica the sea ice cover has not returned to what it was before last winter, when the ice cover was measured to be the smallest in 45 years. Sea ice size has been monitored by satellite measurements since the end of the 1970s.

Antarctic sea ice shrinks to its lowest point every year towards the end of February, when it is summer in the Southern Hemisphere. Sea ice usually accumulates again during the winter.

CNN says that this has not happened this year, but that the continent’s sea ice is missing an area equivalent in size to the surface area of ​​Argentina.

According to the US Snow and Ice Data Center NSIDC, the surface of the sea ice cover is about 1.6 million square kilometers smaller than in 2022.

The melting of sea ice has been considered problematic because it accelerates climate change.

Some researchers have described the phenomenon as so extraordinary that something similar can only happen once in several million years. They are trying to find out what has caused the phenomenon.

glaciologist at the University of Colorado Ted Scambos tells CNN that the size of the Antarctic sea ice has always varied, as it is significantly affected by the natural variability of the climate.

“However, the current variation is so extreme that something has changed radically in the last two years, and especially this year, when you compare the numbers to previous years,” said Scambos.

He considers it possible that the current figures indicate a long-term change. According to Scambos, it is likely that the Antarctic sea ice cover will not return to its former state during the current winter season.

Part of the researchers are more cautious about the phenomenon, and do not want to draw conclusions about it yet.

Researcher at the US Snow and Ice Data Center NSIDC Julianne Stroeve emphasizes that the extent of Antarctic sea ice varies considerably even from year to year.

“It’s too early to say whether this is the new normal or not,” Stroeve told CNN.