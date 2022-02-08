Environment and tourism… and the desired balance

Foreign tourists during a cruise on a glass-bottomed boat that allows seeing coral reefs, on the island of “Roatan” in the Republic of Honduras. The waters surrounding the island offer some of the most easy and impressive reef diving activities at the same time. With the decline in infections with the “Covid-19” virus in Honduras and the rest of the world, the travel and tourism sector began to recover significantly, but with a focus on striking a balance between the return of tourists who are fond of coral reefs and the need to preserve the sensitive and fragile marine environment. (Image via The New York Times)