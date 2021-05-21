A mini-excavator and a brigade of operators with rakes and shovels began this Friday an emergency cleaning of organic matter deposited along the entire shore of the Estrella de Mar beach, in Los Urrutias, in a task that will extend to Punta Brava. The Autonomous Community, which has contracted the works, will maintain this emergency device for ten days and the Cartagena City Council will take over for at least two more weeks, although its intention is to continue with this sanitation afterwards, as far as possible. But both administrations demanded that the Coastal Demarcation and the Ministry for Ecological Transition that, in compliance with their powers, take care of the muds and the dry ones that are beyond the littoral line. All this to allow bathing during the high season.

To demonstrate that the involvement of the Region will not be a flower of a day, the general director of the Mar Menor of the Autonomous Community, Miriam Pérez, recalled, at the foot of the beach, that a contract of 2 million euros for cleaning is in preparation littoral for 18 months. It also includes the removal of abandoned vessels and other waste. Thus, it intends to give continuity, «to a task that we have been doing since 2017, in which we have spent 3 million euros and which has meant extract 7,000 tons of organic matter“, He said.

The City Council has also done its part. «Last year we released 60,000 kilos of this waste, always with respectful methods with the environment ”, explained the deputy mayor, Noelia Arroyo, next to González. However, she and González insisted that state regulations require them to stop dumping waste at the edge of the shore. “So we want Costas del Estado to be responsible for the sludge and the dry that there is further or, at least, answer us that he is not going to do it, so that it is clear to us that we are the ones who have to assume these improper competences, “added Arroyo

Neighbors ask for unity and coordination



“There cannot be one or two administrations that act and another that does not. We have already told the Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, that we need someone to coordinate, that we all go hand in hand “, explained the president of the Carmolí Neighborhood Association, Agustín Donaire. “That was what seemed to have been achieved in the October 2019 demonstration, but the next day it was forgotten,” he added.

The spokesperson for the Scientific Committee of the Mar Menor, Ángel Pérez Ruzafa, considered it “good” to carry out biomass removal tasks, both in sludge and dry, to “preserve the quality of the bath.” However, he warned that it has to be done “with continuous maintenance, both in summer and winter”. Otherwise, their accumulation will complicate the tasks. “What we see here today is proof, because it was generated in just 20 days,” he said, in front of a sediment barrier five or six meters thick on the shore of Estrella de Mar.

«All this comes from when the Estacio canal was opened and a meadow of caulerpa was generated that is not like the autochthonous one. This is eaten by the mullets and allows the water to become oxygenated, but the other does not; it decomposes and ends up being deposited on the coast, “he explained. The cocktail is completed, every time it rains, the dragging of mining remains from the Sierra Minera and agriculture from the crops that are inland. “That is why the solution must be the management of the waters, on the one hand, and the maintenance of the beaches, so that organic matter does not accumulate,” he concluded.