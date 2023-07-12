The Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (Ispra), a public body dedicated to research aimed at protecting the environment supervised by the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, yesterday inaugurated 2,200 square meters of research space at the site which houses the basic research laboratories of the Santa Lucia Foundation Irccs in Rome, neurorehabilitation hospital and neuroscience research institute.

Present at the event the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Picetto Fratin: “Today two excellences are brought together, that of the research center of the Santa Lucia Foundation and that of Ispra which is our scientific guide in environmental matters. In these new laboratories, linking medical research with environmental research to have a vision more complete and modern of the dynamics of ecosystems and how they affect human health is an important evolution in our approach to environmental issues.Because, let us never forget, man is not ‘other’ than the environment, but he is part of it “.

The laboratories are dedicated to the study of the environment with particular attention to the study of contamination and its effects in water, soil, air, sea and fish resources by analyzing samples from all over Italy. The approximately 70 researchers from Ispra join the approximately 200 researchers of the Santa Lucia Irccs Foundation dedicated to the study of neuroscience and neurological pathologies. The novelty of this logistic proximity and the sharing of research spaces is the birth of common and interdisciplinary projects for research in the field of One health, i.e. the discipline that studies the relationship between human health, animal welfare and environmental pollution .

The inauguration of these research spaces therefore marks the beginning of the collaboration between Ispra and the Santa Lucia Irccs Foundation in areas related to the relationship between the environment and health (exposome and one health), including: 1) Research and study of factors related to environment and correlations between epidemiology and environmental contamination. Most of the historical and emerging contaminants (for example metals, pesticides, classic and newly introduced Pfas, antibiotics and drugs in general) penetrate the body through contact, food, water, air, environments of labour, accumulation in soils, waste and building materials. Their accumulation creates inflammatory and immune reactions that predispose to a series of disorders and pathologies such as metabolic syndrome, multiple chemical sensitivity, chronic fatigue syndrome and behavioral disorders. Toxicological studies have demonstrated the dangers of chronic exposure to these contaminants even at low doses for human health.

2) Studies of functional genomics. The study of the interaction of the genome with various environmental factors represents one of the most promising areas for the study of multifactorial and chronic diseases. Functional genomics studies make it possible to understand the molecular basis of genome/environment interaction in gene expression produced by the environment in which we live (epigenetics) and in complex pathologies.

3) Bioinformatics. Development and use of computational approaches for the integrated analysis of genomic data relating to the biological quality elements used in monitoring programs of the environmental status of animal communities. 4) Applied ecology. Study and evaluation of interactions, and possible effects, of anthropic activities on animal and plant organisms through a synecological approach.