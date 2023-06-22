Environment and mining industry | What will happen to Viiankiaava and other valuable natural sites when the green transition pushes more mines into Finland?

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder
The EU has tightened environmental protection in Finland, but now there is another voice on the clock. Battery minerals are also wanted to be mined from Natura areas, so that we are not left at the mercy of China in the green transition.
Annikka Mutanen HS
VUnder the iiankiaava in Finnish Lapland lies a treasure: especially copper and nickel, but also platinum, palladium and cobalt. Even gold and silver. The British mining company Anglo American and its subsidiary Sakatti Mining want to exploit the exceptionally rich deposit.
