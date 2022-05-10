from Vera Martinella

Another 10-12% of cancers caused by chronic infections, some avoidable and others preventable with the vaccine (such as those from HPV or hepatitis B). But no risk factor acts alone

Why? If there is still no personalized answer, many of the causes are known that lead to the formation of one of the or so 250 neoplastic diseases very different from each other that are diagnosed every year 377 thousand Italians. At least 40% of cancer cases are due to harmful lifestyles (smoking, poor diet, overweight, sedentary lifestyle), so each of us could do a lot just by following good daily habits. Another 10-12% caused by some chronic infections (some avoidable and others preventable with the vaccine) and about 5% due to the environment in which we live.

How much do the environmental conditions in which we live affect the risk of getting cancer?



Environmental pollution (in particular atmospheric pollution) includes various carcinogenic substances originating from human activities (vehicular traffic, industries, domestic heating) or from natural sources (ionizing radiation, ultraviolet rays). In Italy, responsible for about 5 out of 100 cancer cases – he replies Diego Serraino, director of the Oncological Epidemiology Unit of the Irccs Cancer Reference Center – CRO of Aviano -. In countries where pollution levels are much higher, this percentage can exceed 10%.

How many cancers in Italy are due to pollution?



About environmental pollution can be attributed 15-18 thousand new cancer diagnoses per year in our country – explains the expert -: of these, between 4 and 5 thousand are lung neoplasms. It should be remembered, however, that no risk factor acts alone: environmental pollution also requires other contemporary “contributing causes” linked to lifestyles (such as for example tobacco smoke and smog), occupational, genetic (such as light skin and sun exposure for skin cancers) or family.

What are certain environmental carcinogens?



The International Agency for Research on Cancer has recognized as a certain cause of tumors dozens of environmental pollutants, substances to which people are involuntarily exposed, not for work reasons or for individual lifestyle choices – says Serraino -. Among these, a place of particular importance for their ubiquity goes to fine dust (smog)a set of carcinogens that are a certain cause of increased risk of the lung cancer, probably of the bladder and other neoplasms of the respiratory system. Also various types of natural radiation (such as radon) and solar radiation (melanomas and various skin cancers) are environmental carcinogens to which we are involuntarily exposed. For some chemical or physical carcinogens, then, the environmental exposure limited to subgroups of the population: the case, for example, of asbestos, wood dust, formaldehyde, heavy metals such as arsenic and cadmium.

And then there are the biological agents.



Certainly. The most current statistics say that up to 15% of cancers are caused by infections, mostly viral. For two of these infections there are effective vaccines: the hepatitis B virus which causes liver cancer and the Human Papillomavirus (or Hpv) which causes cervical cancer and increases the risk of other anogenital and cord cancers. oral. We also know that among bacteria, Helicobacter pylori responsible for stomach cancer and a rare lymphoma. It’s still: the hepatitis C virus another cause of hepatocellular carcinoma. Some potentially oncogenic viruses are widespread (Epstein-Barr virus) and others much less, such as Herpes-virus (Kaposi’s sarcoma).

Who risks the most?



From an individual point of view they are smokers people at greater risk of cancer: directly or indirectly as a co-factor, they are almost approx 120 thousand cancers due to smoking and potentially avoidable in Italy – concludes Serraino -. Then there is age: over the years, harmful exposures accumulate. There are also people in greater danger than others due to lifestyle choices (for example due to overweight or physical inactivity), due to occupational factors (some jobs expose you to greater risk for the substances with which you come into contact every day), genetics, family members (even if a small percentage of cases of hereditary cancer) or for concomitant diseases that also increase the chances of developing a neoplasm: for example diabetes, chronic inflammatory diseases, post-transplant immunosuppression or for AIDS.