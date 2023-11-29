This year’s climate summit will be in the city of Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. Negotiators have from November 30 to December 12 to outline and conclude the first global assessment of how well the Paris Agreement has served and discuss the final details of how the loss and damage fund will work, this amid deep divisions.

That one of the ten countries that produces the most oil in the world hosts international climate negotiations poses a paradox from the outset.

Fossil fuels are by far the most polluting on the planetsince the carbon dioxide they emit represents 65% of all greenhouse gases , according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). And in turn, among fossil fuels, Oil is one of the most polluting.

In addition, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) appointed Sultan Ahmned Al-Jaber, the chief executive of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, the country’s largest state oil company, as president of COP28. For this reason, hundreds of legislators in the United States Congress and the European Parliament They sent a letter in May in which they asked the country not to appoint Al-Jaber as president of the negotiations since this could put them at risk.

Just before the COP started in Dubai, the ‘BBC’ revealed documents which showed that Al-Jaber and his team have met with delegations from at least 27 countries to try to have new oil contracts and also renewable energy contracts. Among the countries mentioned are Brazil, China, Colombia and the United Kingdom; although representatives of those governments have denied being negotiating with the Emirati COP28 team.

Al-Jaber, for his part, denied that there was a conflict of interest and called the ‘BBC’ complaints “false.”

Beyond the implications that the leader of one of the Emirati oil companies may have leading the climate negotiations, There is also an undeniable weight in terms of Human Rights in holding COP28 in the United Arab Emirates. Sara Shaw, international coordinator of Climate Justice and Energy at the NGO Friends of the Earth, explained to France 24 that the Emirati Government prevents protests in the streets.

Organizations such as Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and the British FairSquare have reported that since the social protests in the Arab world in 2011, imprisonment and sentences of social activists without fair trials have increased in the United Arab Emirates.

These NGOs give as an example the case of Ahmed Mansoor, who is popularly called the “last activist in the United Arab Emirates.” FairSquare relates that on one night in 2017, after he posted a tweet criticizing the Emirati royal family, the country’s security forces entered his house and nothing more was heard from him until 2018, when he was sentenced to 10 years in prison in a trial that was held behind closed doors at an unknown location.

Before this panorama, HRW not only warns of the risk that activists who protest during COP28 may face but He also demanded that visiting governments pressure the United Arab Emirates to release critics who remain detained.

Two challenges of COP28: evaluation of the Paris Agreement and loss and damage fund

Added to the above are two major objectives that are expected to result from this climate summit. The first of them is that in Dubai the global balance must be completedwhat is the first overall assessment of how far the Paris Agreement has or has not been met, which is what suggests that global temperature does not increase more than 1.5°C compared to pre-industrial levels. This evaluation was to be carried out every five years since the signing of the pact in 2015, but in 2020 it was not carried out due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic; and now it is expected as one of the great results of this COP28.

“The global balance is an exercise in ambition. It is an exercise in accountability. “It is an acceleration exercise: it is an exercise that aims to ensure that each party keeps its end of the deal, knows where it needs to go next and how quickly it needs to move to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement,” explained at the time Simon Stiell, UN Executive Secretary for Climate Change.

To this end, different teams have worked since June 2022 in three meetings that took place in Bonn, Germany, and Sharm El-Sheik, Egypt, to advance the draft. But there is an internal bid that is determining the evaluation, as Sara Shaw explains.

“We see a real effort by developed countries to erase some of the bases of the Climate Convention to roll back issues such as historical responsibility, which consists of determining who is responsible for the climate crisis, who acts first, who does what. And that puts much more responsibility to act on developed countries; and also makes them responsible for financing, supporting and transferring technology,” he noted.

Shaw adds that a similar struggle between developed and developing countries was experienced in the previous negotiations on the loss and damage fund. But what does that fund consist of? First, it was one of the great victories that the countries of the global south gathered in the G77 + China during COP27, which was held last year in Egypt.

After asking for it for years, in those climate negotiations it was agreed to create a fund to finance the most vulnerable communities due to the losses and damage caused by the climate crisis. In the initial negotiation, there was talk of the most industrialized nations – which are the ones that pollute the most, such as the United States or the members of the European Union – giving more money to the fund. Washington, for its part, demanded that the second most polluting country, China, also be responsible.







During 2023, five meetings were held to discuss how the fund should operate and whether contributions were mandatory or voluntary. In the end, the draft stipulated that the World Bank would be the entity that initially hosted the fund to put it to work and the United States pushed for contributions to be voluntary, as we explained in France 24 in a previous Environment program .

Now, in Dubai, the intention is to finally approve the draft so that the fund can begin operating from the beginning of 2024; although the division remains on those two issues and discussions could begin again.

The negotiations at COP28 in Dubai begin with different tensions, although at the same time ambitious conclusions are expected to translate the promises into real changes that help confront the climate crisis suffered by millions around the world.