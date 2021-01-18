#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

It’s a puzzle for all farmers: what to do with those thousands of tires piling up in their farms? These tires are used to hold the tarpaulins on the silos; some operators, like Francis Coulon, in the Somme, have accumulated more than 2,000 over the years. Some are over 50 and fall apart. The farmer is worried that this will pollute his land, and is also worried about pieces of metal that break off and spread to the fodder given to his cows.

Low cost recycling

Some companies charge 250 euros per tonne to remove these tires, which is still too expensive for most farmers. A local cooperative therefore organized a gigantic collection in order to relieve almost 500 operators of 3,000 tonnes of old tires, at an unbeatable price. The tires are then sent to a recycling company, where their second life begins.

The JT

The other subjects of the news