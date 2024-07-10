The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi announced the results it achieved during 2023 in cooperation with its strategic partners in the field of implementing the first Abu Dhabi plan towards achieving the goals of the Environmental Centennial 2071, through which it leads the environmental sustainability agenda in the emirate, and seeks to achieve the ambitious aspirations of the Abu Dhabi government to be the best in the world in environmental and climate work by 2071.

During 2023, 212 experts participated in achieving 195 achievements, and 32 achievements exceeded the programs of the first executive plan for the environmental centennial, which extends from 2023 to 2025, and was implemented by the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi, the Department of Government Empowerment – Abu Dhabi, the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, Abu Dhabi Transport, and Abu Dhabi Maritime.

Shaikha Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of the Integrated Environmental Planning and Policies Sector at the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, thanked the agency’s partners for their role in the success of the plan and the implementation of its initiatives, noting that the agency and its partners sought to implement the three tracks within the Environmental Centennial Plan 2071, which includes 65 executive programs. The plan focuses on results, enhancing cooperation, and stimulating the transition towards a sustainable future, in order to achieve the goals of Centennial 2071, as 14 programs were completed, and the implementation progress rate reached 49%, and the impact of the plan’s programs extended in 2023 to 18 countries through international partnerships and participation.

Under the first track, “A Vital Emirate Thriving in Nature,” which includes 23 executive programs, more than one million mangrove seeds were planted using drone technology to achieve sustainable biodiversity, in addition to cultivating more than 800,000 coral reefs to increase the area of ​​coral reefs in the emirate, and developing a comprehensive plan for the development of aquatic life in Abu Dhabi based on 7 basic pillars. The locally manufactured bumpers, which support the marine environment in Abu Dhabi Marinas, won a global award for innovation in the field of sustainability for including 15 species of algae, 13 species of fish, and 4 species of invertebrates.

To ensure the abundance of water and soil that support life, a comprehensive plan for sustainable agricultural development in Abu Dhabi was developed to enhance water use efficiency and grow crops suitable for the land. The Authority succeeded in increasing the use of recycled water to reach 72%, in addition to developing a proposal to use desalinated water to irrigate 7,600 farms with the aim of reducing groundwater extraction, in addition to developing a mechanism in cooperation with the relevant authorities to implement the water management policy in district cooling plants in Abu Dhabi. Its implementation has already begun to achieve responsible water use and reach zero harmful liquid discharges.

To ensure clean and healthy air for all, 33 km of walking and cycling paths have been created to encourage the community to adopt healthy and sustainable habits. An air purification tower has also been launched on Al Hudayriat Island using environmentally friendly positive ionization technology, purifying 30,000 cubic meters per hour to provide visitors with healthy air. Air quality modeling systems have become more comprehensive to cover atmospheric quality factors and chemical transport, and 40 factory chimneys have been electronically linked to the emirate’s continuous monitoring system.

To achieve an optimal environment for a healthy society, a roadmap was developed to establish a One Health System for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to include human and animal health, based on comprehensive analyses and local and international cooperation, in collaboration with international universities, in addition to updating the system that enables the Authority to determine the health burden resulting from air pollution and climate change in the emirate, which provides more accurate data on environmental factors and their impact on public health and the economy.

In the field of excellence in climate action, within the second track, “Green Power Confronting Climate Change,” which includes 23 executive programs, the five-year climate change strategy was announced, which included 85 projects managed by 15 entities to reduce emissions by 22%, and developed adaptation plans for key sectors. It also revealed the “Energy Sector Outlook 2050” to set a long-term framework for a gradual and balanced transition towards carbon neutrality for the most influential sectors. Key initiatives included starting to implement technologies and practices to make our agricultural sector climate-smart. The pilot phase of the “Carbon Calculator” was also launched in the hotel sector, and the emirate’s fifth inventory of greenhouse gas emissions and future estimates was completed.

To provide diverse and renewable energies, clean energy was produced at 45% of the total energy mix in Abu Dhabi, thanks to the operation of the Barakah 3 Nuclear Energy Plant and the Al Dhafra Solar Energy Plant, and the Abu Dhabi Low-Carbon Hydrogen General Policy was adopted, which aspires to establish hydrogen oases and clean electricity complexes.

To transition to a clean energy-based transportation system, a framework for autonomous transportation for the emirate was developed that relies on electric vehicles and shared mobility, and the low-emission vehicle strategy was updated, focusing on fully electric vehicles.

To achieve a green economy that drives development, a feasibility study was conducted for an emissions trading system in Abu Dhabi, and implementation and governance frameworks were developed to ensure effective implementation in compliance with local regulations. A green procurement policy was also developed for government institutions in the emirate, to promote sustainable goods and services. A list of priorities for manufacturing sustainable products in Abu Dhabi was provided to enable users to make responsible decisions, and to drive green innovation in the industry.

Within this path, the strategy to reduce food loss and waste in the emirate was launched to enhance sustainability and create a more efficient food system, and its implementation began towards a circular economy towards zero waste, in addition to launching 70 machines and 26 smart containers to recover single-use plastic bottles, which succeeded in recovering more than 1,000 tons of them. A toolkit was designed to integrate the circular economy into the manufacturing industry based on benchmarking, understanding the dynamics of demand for materials and identifying sectors with promising potential.

Within the third track, “Environmental Enablers for Future Leadership,” which includes 19 executive programs focused on enhancing Abu Dhabi’s environmental leadership and pioneering, historical discoveries related to the oases environment were published in 5 local and international conferences, and the Authority granted the Green Factory Environmental Label to 13 facilities in honor of their contributions to adopting sustainable practices.

An integrated digital platform for agriculture and food security data was established, supported by indicators and metrics that ensure the integration of sustainable environmental practices. To enhance the deep interconnectedness between the water, environment, energy and food sectors, a comprehensive framework and plan was designed to develop a joint system between the four sectors to support decisions and develop integrated policies.

To promote more impactful environmental education and awareness, 6 sustainability guides for the tourism sector were launched, covering cultural and heritage sites, events, food and beverage, hotels and entertainment, and travel and tour agencies. The first free green e-learning platform in the Middle East has registered over 2,000 users, launched 3 new courses, digitized 400 publications, published over 2 books on environmental awareness topics, and launched a competition to highlight publishers who have pioneered sustainability initiatives.

Training and education programmes were provided to more than 4,850 people from various categories in the fields of energy and water conservation.

The Abu Dhabi Environmental Research Network, which includes 8 universities and more than 250 members, was launched to promote innovation in green science and technology, with the addition of managing multiple research projects via the research vessel “Jiwon”, which conducted an atmospheric research voyage that sailed across 25 countries and 8 seas, and completed the first environmental DNA baseline and genome sequencing of fish, and the first biophysical oceanographic survey in the southern Arabian Gulf, in addition to training 15 young Emirati cadres in marine research. The largest recorded gathering of “Osprey” in the Arabian Gulf region was monitored as a result of a comprehensive survey of coastal areas and marine islands, in addition to adding new species to the lists of the science of taxonomy of living organisms, including 8 new species of “Drilling Wasps” discovered in the emirate’s natural reserves.