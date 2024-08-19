The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Dendra, has implemented a comprehensive programme to assess the condition of Abu Dhabi’s terrestrial natural habitats, as part of its efforts to adopt modern and innovative technologies within its programmes aimed at enhancing the sustainability of plant diversity in the emirate.

This programme includes an accurate assessment of the condition of the natural vegetation cover of shrubs in habitats within and outside the Zayed Network of Nature Reserves, and measuring the extent of changes in the diversity and spread of local plants by linking them to human uses.

The programme was implemented and monitored by a specialised team of young national talents from the Environment Agency and Dendra, a company specialised in conducting environmental studies using artificial intelligence methods and techniques and data collection programmes using drones equipped with smart sensors.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said: “The agency always seeks to advance environmental research methods and programmes, and implement habitat rehabilitation programmes, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, who stressed the importance of establishing sustainability and protecting the country’s environmental and natural systems, which was represented by the wise leadership’s announcement to extend the ‘Year of Sustainability’ initiative to include 2024, with the aim of building on the success achieved during the past year, confirming the country’s commitment to achieving a prosperous and sustainable future for all.”

Her Excellency pointed out that “this programme is the largest field research programme implemented in the region. Over more than 6 months of continuous work, the Authority has been able to cover a total area of ​​11,000 hectares distributed across a group of regions as a spatial sample representing the critical vegetation cover and the most vulnerable to environmental threats resulting from human use and climate change. The detailed data resulting from the programme contributes to providing a clearer picture for the leadership, which supports taking appropriate proactive decisions to deal with these pressures.”

Dr. Al Dhaheri stressed that the expansion of the agency’s specialized environmental research programs reflects its commitment to continue protecting our natural heritage and developing its decisions and initiatives aimed at increasing the adaptation and resistance of natural habitats to climate change, in line with the Abu Dhabi Climate Change Strategy, which seeks to reduce carbon emissions and supports the UAE’s efforts to achieve the goals of the strategic initiative for climate neutrality 2050.

Ahmed Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector at the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said: “Experience has proven that the use of advanced technology, including innovative technologies that operate using artificial intelligence and the use of drones, in the field of environmental research is highly effective and has enabled the agency to successfully cover areas that are impossible to reach using traditional methods of work. In addition, the environmental and financial impact of these technologies is low, compared to the negative environmental impacts of traditional field work methods, which result from the use of vehicles to reach research areas, in addition to the clear rationalization of administrative and operational costs, as the benchmarking showed that this approach contributed to saving time and costs by up to 90%, compared to traditional methods. Therefore, this program is an important qualitative addition to the work methods adopted by the agency.”

Al Hashemi added: “The specialized teams at the Authority and Dendra were able to implement the project according to the research plan accurately, and we succeeded in achieving our goal of collecting and analyzing the largest amount of field data, as a vast research area of ​​wild habitats was covered, and vital indicators of multiple species of local plants were accurately measured, which allows for assessing the health of the vegetation cover and identifying the impacts on it, including overgrazing, and the effects resulting from human activities, especially the use of four-wheel drive vehicles. The program included photographic documentation of wildlife distribution areas and assessing the extent of their association with wild plant species. This helped us increase our understanding of vegetation data and its response to human impacts.”

In addition to field monitoring and research, a smart geodatabase platform was developed to document all project information. This platform enables instant reporting and accurate statistical analysis.

Based on the initial study design, the Authority implemented procedures to spread seeds of local plant species using drones capable of carrying a weight of 70 kilograms, and spread them in three areas in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, each with an area of ​​380 hectares, with the aim of monitoring the response of these seeds to natural regeneration linked to rainfall rates and soil type. An annual study is conducted on the seed-scattering areas to measure the success of natural germination therein.