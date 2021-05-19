Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi is working to measure the Biodiversity Index of Cities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which is a self-assessment tool for cities around the world to measure and monitor progress in efforts to conserve biodiversity. This index, also known as the Singapore City Biodiversity Index, aims to help cities achieve sustainable development, where biodiversity and people can grow and prosper in harmony, while at the same time addressing biodiversity loss and climate change, based on best scientific practices. Available over the past decade.

The Biodiversity Index will help Abu Dhabi city measure its efforts to preserve biodiversity in the urban context at the city level, and it will also assist it in assessing the progress made in reducing the rate of biodiversity loss in urban ecosystems and in measuring the environmental footprint of Abu Dhabi. Once the index is established, future assessments will use this initial effort as a benchmark for further improvements to enhance the role of cities, such as Abu Dhabi, to play a global role in promoting and conserving biodiversity. The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi collects biodiversity data in urban sites such as parks, golf courses, natural areas and residential areas that provide a wealth of information on urban biodiversity.

Ahmed Al Hashemi, Acting Executive Director for Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity at the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said: “We at EAD constantly strive to apply international best practices in our environmental work, and choose the most advanced standards. In this context, we will apply the Index of Biodiversity for Cities to the city of Abu Dhabi to track the progress we are making when it comes to preserving biodiversity, while using the latest studies and available data. ”

“For example, Abu Dhabi and its suburbs are located in areas blessed with rich biological diversity, such as Al Wathba Wetland Reserve, which is an important wetland that represents a stopover for many types of migratory birds, and the reserve also houses a large group of resident flamingos and many species. The new insects that were registered in the reserve ». He pointed out that the Crimean National Park has many benefits for both terrestrial and marine plants and animals. The parks and green spaces in and around the city also provide an impressive array of habitats for the species. He said: “The Abu Dhabi Biodiversity Index comes at an important time for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the Environment Agency. We are currently in the preparatory stages, and we hope that the results of the Singapore Abu Dhabi Index will be ready by the end of 2021, which will represent a great achievement for the biodiversity data that the authority has been collecting for many years, and for such projects to succeed, the role of citizen science is very important and the Environment Agency will launch – Abu Dhabi The application of species with the Citizen Sciences Unit that will enable citizens and residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to collect and submit species data to enhance efforts to collect data on biodiversity in the emirate.