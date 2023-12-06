Environment | A secret landfill in Tuusula was revealed on the lands of the Mahtisuvu family

Four times the amount of waste than was estimated in Tuusula was revealed under the ground. The area was left in the hands of the local Sjöblom powerful family.

The old one A dispute has arisen in the Tuusula Sula area due to the extra cleaning costs of the landfill.

Considerably more demolition waste has been found in the earth’s sewers than could have been taken there according to the environmental permit.

In addition to asphalt, bricks, mortar and demolition concrete, car tires and metal objects that should not have been taken to the dumping area have also been uncovered in connection with the street construction work.

Underground and a larger than expected waste pool was revealed after Tuusula municipality bought the areas and started building streets over the waste.

In the deed of sale between the municipality and the landowners, i.e. the companies of the Sjöblom family, it has been agreed in principle that the donor of the land is responsible for the costs of cleaning the soil and groundwater.

The land ownership of the planning area Sula III is Elli and The power of Sjöblom in the possession of the estate and related companies. It is a powerful family of Tuusula, whose members have held important political positions and lands in the region for decades.

The area filled with waste is partially located on the Korventaipale farm, where the Sjöblom brothers have invested in land contracting.

The current main company of the Sjöblom family, Senkker’s land construction factory, is located in Etelä Tuusula, right next to the border with Vantaa.

The site Sula III, which is being built as a warehouse and workplace area, is located in the armpit of Tuusula’s Itäväylä and Fallbackantie.

The future workplace area of ​​Sula III is located right next to Tuusula’s Itäväylä and Fallbackantie.

Planting area was born in the 1990s, when the old peat extraction area started to be filled with demolition waste. Läjäti’s environmental permit expired in 2006.

Based on the monitoring reports of the landfill, approximately 20,000 tons of demolition waste would have been brought to the area over the course of 14 years.

When the contractor tendered by the municipality of Tuusula started building the streets this autumn, significantly more and more mixed demolition waste than had been estimated in advance began to be revealed from a depth of one meter.

The contractor has opened about half of the street lines, and the estimate is that there would be about 45,000 cubic meters of soil mixed with waste, or 75,000–80,000 tons.

This is four times the amount compared to preliminary data.

Central Uusimaa the environmental center has required an environmental permit for the temporary storage of the amount of waste on the landowners’ lands, but it would take an estimated year to process the environmental permit.

Temporary storage of demolition waste in the street area would slow down the construction of the street contract, and the municipality, as the client of the work, would have to pay for the extension of the contract period. Therefore, it has been decided to sort the demolition waste right away and transport it to recycling points.

The contractor has made an additional work offer to the municipality of Tuusula for this extra work, which is not part of the original contract.

Cleaning contractor is now rising to more than a million euros.

The municipal government has approved additional costs of 1.2 million euros so that street construction does not come to a standstill. The goal is to credit these extra costs to the landowner afterwards.

The representatives of the estate have announced that they will negotiate on the payment of the costs when the exact amounts of waste are known.

Acting Tuusula undersecretary Markku Vehmas confirms that the municipality strives for a negotiation result, but he considers the municipality’s position to be strong based on contractual obligations.

“We’re not going to wait until the end of the street contract, but we’re trying to find a negotiation solution right from the beginning of 2024,” says Vehmas.

The eastern part of Sulantie ends at the east channel of Tuusula.

Read more: A strange quibble in Tuusula: The vote queen, who was secretly “purged” from the electoral rolls, is still not suitable for the coalition – the group prefers to remain the second party

Read more: The Sjöblom brothers want to plan the central areas of Hyrylä

Read more: Tuusula gravel roller