Environment A Russian mining giant tends to pay billions in fines for polluting the environment

Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel does not intend to appeal the order to the company for a record fine of 146 billion rubles, or about 1.6 billion euros. In May last year, more than 20,000 tons of diesel were released from the company’s power plant into lakes and rivers near the city of Norilsk in Siberia.

The case was also an exceptional environmental accident on a Russian scale. The company said it had previously paid the cost of cleaning up the environment, but considered the fine to be too high for the damage.

According to Norilsk Nickel, the fines will be collected, among other things, by cutting dividends paid to shareholders.

The company’s largest shareholder and Russia’s richest man Vladimir Potanin says Norilsk Nickel has received important lessons from the diesel leak, and the company says he plans to re-evaluate its environmental risk management.