Environment | A pile of floating lumps suddenly began to rise to the surface of the lake in front of Tiina Lehti-Lehtonen’s eyes: “They just started growing and growing”

The ferry that surfaced on a hot Monday was more than a hundred meters long. Since then, the ferry has apparently sunk.

IN Lohjanjärvi near the island of Immoo, a large and very foul-smelling wooden mass surfaced on Monday.

The ferry was about 100–150 meters from the beach of the old paper factory, that is, several hundred meters from the beach of Aurlahti near the center of Lohja.

from Lohja Tiina Lehti-Lehtonen says that he was fishing and boating in front of the old paper mill on Monday evening, when suddenly, a little further away, lumps started to rise to the surface.

Several of the boat crew wondered if someone had fallen into the water or if the lumps were, for example, piles of algae.

“The lumps just started getting bigger and bigger, we wondered what alligators had come here. After about an hour, it was several hundred meters above the surface of the water,” Lehti-Lehtonen describes.

“We ran it over the ferry with a boat, so it looked like a mixture of excrement and mud,” says Lehti-Lehtonen.

Lehti-Lehtonen according to him, the smell of the ferry was just like excrement and it could be smelled really far away.

“Obviously it’s rotting wood fiber, but a rotting organic product smells relatively the same,” says Lehti-Lehtonen and continues:

“You can’t swim in something like that. We had to wash the bottom of our boat after crossing because it smelled so awful.”

Lehti-Lehtonen says that he first informed the fire marshal on duty, who directed him to contact the emergency center.

The rescue service was tasked with the matter at around seven in the evening and informed at ten in the evening that it was decades-old wood fiber.

“In Lohjanjärvi, the wood fiber that has been at the bottom of the lake for decades has risen to the surface due to the warm water and has started to rot, not a dangerous substance for the environment,” wrote the rescue service of Länsi-Uusimaa on the message service in X (formerly Twitter).

Lohjan the city’s chief environmental inspector Auli Kokkonen says that he received an eyewitness observation on Wednesday that the ferry would no longer be visible on the surface of the lake but would probably have sunk.

Kokkonen says that he heard from the rescue service that the police took a sample from the plate while it was still on the surface. The city has tried to find out where the police sample is and whether it has been analyzed, but the matter has not yet been resolved.

Uusimaa’s ELY center was also unable to tell about the fate of the sample on Wednesday.

What it is most obviously wood fiber. A paper mill operated in Lohja’s Pitkäniemi for more than a hundred years until it was closed in 2015.

Pulp was produced at the mill until 1979.

“Here, then, we guess that when there has been a paper industry here and the fiber would have ended up in the lake over the decades, now it would have risen to the surface for some reason,” says Kokkonen.

Kokkonen says that he has been in the industry for twenty years and that he has lived in Lohja since he was a child, but he does not remember anything similar.

“In the 1960s and 1970s, that Aurlahti was in pretty bad shape precisely because of these emissions. The situation has improved considerably since then, although the old can of course be at the bottom,” Kokkonen reflects.

He was the first to tell about it Western Uusimaa.