Environment | A new species of giant spider was discovered in Australia

Female spiders belonging to the Ctenizidae family can grow up to five centimeters in length and live for more than 20 years. However, the animal’s habitat is seriously threatened.

from Australia a new species of giant spider found only in the state of Queensland. The broadcasting company reports on the matter BBC.

Females of the species belonging to the Ctenizidae family can grow up to five centimeters in length and live to be over 20 years old. Dogs, on the other hand, can grow up to three centimeters in length.

However, according to the researchers, the newly discovered species may already be endangered, as its natural habitat has been largely destroyed. The spiders of the tribe build “trap doors” with which they prey on insects. Typically, the previously encountered species are 1.5–3 centimeters long.

Species got a Latin name Euoplos dignitas, which means variety or greatness. The name was given, among other things, because of the animal’s size. The spider is not dangerous to humans.

Females spend their lives underground, while males leave their nest after 5-7 years to look for a mating partner. Only a few specimens of the species have been found in the past and only one female has been delivered to the Queensland Museum since the 1960s.

A search trip in May 2021 revealed only one population, which lived on the roadside in an area of ​​several hundred meters. The surrounding environment, viable for spiders, had been cleared for agriculture and livestock.