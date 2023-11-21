Environment | A new dispute about forests broke out in Helsinki: Apartment buildings are wanted on the natural seaside

The construction of apartment buildings on the natural seashore in Laajasalo has caused a political battle in Helsinki.

If implemented, the scheme according to the draft would bring about 2,400 new residents to the currently mainly undeveloped area. The draft plan would also enable the boulevardization of the northern part of Laajasalontie and, in the future, also the extension of the tramway from Yliskyla in the direction of Herttoniemi.

Yliskylänlahti’s plan draft will be considered by the city environment committee on Tuesday.

The area of ​​the site plan concerns the northern part of Laajasalontie and its peripheral areas, the Yliskylä marina area, Tengströminpuisto, the grounds of Laajasalo College and Killingholmansalmi.

Yliskylänlahti the planned area is currently largely undeveloped and partially marked as a local recreation area.

According to the draft plan, part of the area’s current forests will disappear as a result of the construction.

The current natural coastline will be transformed into an urban beach, and the forests will be transformed into courtyards, street greenery and built-up green areas grouped between apartment buildingsit is stated in the draft plan.

There are groves classified as highly endangered and also defined as endangered habitat types in the area.

According to information from HS, the Greens are proposing that endangered groves be demarcated from the construction area.

There is a will across the political spectrum to save at least one grove, but otherwise there will probably be long discussions about the extent of the area to be saved.

To the area we want to build standard-height apartment buildings.

6–8-story residential buildings would be built along the spacious salons. There would also be apartment buildings near the beach.

Four residential blocks are planned for the area between Laajasalontie and Yliskylänlahti. One of these would include a large store and a parking facility. There would also be a daycare center in the area.

The Laajasalo college located in the area would be expanded by demolishing the college’s dormitory building. More teaching facilities and a new dormitory would be built for the college.

According to the traffic plan prepared in connection with the planning, Laajasalontie would change from a freeway to a city boulevard, the exits of which would be changed to level crossings. Two lanes would be reserved for vehicles in both directions. In addition, there would be a bike lane and sidewalks.

Laajasalontie is currently the only car traffic route to Herttoniemi. About 25,000 vehicles pass over the Herttoniemensi bridge every day.

From the draft plan there is also a bridge connection for light traffic to be built from Herttoniemenranta to the island of Killingholma.

Currently, the island can be reached via the pontoon bridge from the Laajasalo side of Tullisaari park. The construction of the bridge would shorten the walking distance from Herttoniemenranta to the island by 2.6 kilometers.

The nature areas of Killingholma island are classified as very sensitive to changes and very valuable in terms of nature values. Building a bridge would require cutting down trees on the island.

A small marina is also located in the planning area, with places for more than a hundred boats.

If the bridge is implemented and it is not made openable, Sailboats will no longer be able to access Yliskylänlahti. With the new formula, the winter storage of boats in the area will also end.

Depending on the implementation method, the price of the bridge connection would be 1.5–12 million euros.

Actual the planning proposal will be considered by the board next spring. The city council will deal with it later in 2024.