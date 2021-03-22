Environment A national park is being planned for the Evo hiking area, Metsähallitus cut a hole in the forest – “Pretty fools,” says the environmental organization

The Ministry of the Environment presents the world’s first science national park to Evo in Hämeenlinna. The forest manager of the environmental organization Greenpeace wonders why Metsähallitus started felling, even though the park project is pending.

22.3. 15:59

Metsähallitus The logging started in the Evo hiking area in Hämeenlinna is confusing.

Evo has been selected as Finland’s new national park destination, and the world’s first science national park is being prepared for the area. The working group preparing the park is due to submit its presentation by the end of June.

Now, however, Evo’s forests are being cut down. Metsähallitus, which manages the state’s forests, has started thinning in the camping area and made small openings in the forest.

Environmental manager of the environmental organization Greenpeace Matti Liimatainen wonders why Metsähallitus is felling Evo forests in the last meters before the establishment of the national park.

“This is just silly. It should be self-evident that logging will be refrained from during the park project, ”says Liimatainen.

“The forests in the area should be left alone and allowed to grow. Now they are even more one-sided. ”

Metsähallitus According to Evo, thinning and picking are carried out based on the management and use plan of the camping area, as well as thinning in preparation for nature incineration. Combustion safeguards biodiversity by producing burnt wood for species that need it.

Metsähallitus’ Forestry Company team leader Ilkka Korhonen According to him, there is no reason to refrain from felling during the preparation of the national park.

“It has been decided to continue felling as before. They are made according to the instructions of the camping area and do not affect the natural values ​​of the area. Natural forests are strictly protected, ”says Korhonen.

Metsähallitus emphasizes that only covered forest treatment is carried out in the state’s hiking areas, not clear-cutting. It includes small-scale farming, where small openings are also made in the forest.

According to Korhonen, the small-scale farming now carried out is the only one on Evo, and in the future Metsähallitus will focus on thinning and felling. They are made on an area of ​​about 30 hectares. The incinerator will be prepared on 12 hectares.

Greenpeacen Liimatainen considers nature conservation felling and planned burning to be a sensible activity in forest restoration.

However, most of the fellings are commercial forest fellings, and some of them immediately weaken conservation values, according to Liimatainen.

“There’s a heavy and old spruce in places. I dropped a hundred annual tires from one frame, ”says Liimatainen, who visited the felling area over the weekend.

A hundred-year-old spruce trunk was also found in Evo’s felling area.­

Ministry of the Environment last year selected the Evo area as a new national park destination. The world’s first science national park is presented in Hämeenlinna the establishment of a science national park.

The aim is, among other things, to prevent forest fragmentation. According to the ministry, with the national park, Evo would become an important area for biodiversity and science, whose natural values ​​and importance will grow over the years.

HS spoke about the park planned for the Evo area in an extensive article last summer. Among other things, the story said that Evo’s forests provide a habitat for endangered species living on decaying wood and burnt wood.

Read more: A couple of hours drive from Helsinki is a rare oasis of nature – now it is being used as the world’s first national science park.

Felling commented on the weekend’s community service on Twitter, as well as the environment and climate minister Krista Mikkonen (Green) and the Minister for Agriculture and Forestry Jari Leppä (middle).

Mikkonen says that he finds Metsähallitus’ logging unfortunate. “Evo is a valuable area of ​​old-growth forests, and the work of a working group to support the preparation of Evo National Park is underway. I can’t accept logging in the middle of preparing a national park, ”he writes.

Leppä states that Evo has ongoing forest management winter fellings based on the management and use plan of the camping area, not clear felling. According to him, the trees in the thinned forest areas are between 50 and 70 years old.

Alder also indirectly takes on the plan to establish a national park in Evo. “I think that Evoa should be further developed as a versatile camping area,” he said on Twitter.