Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Environment | A considerable part of the palsa swamps of Upper Lapland has disappeared due to climate change

February 28, 2023
Pals are peat mounds in permafrost with an icy core. When the average temperature rises, the ice inside the mounds melts and the mounds collapse. No new mounds are formed.

Third Compared to the situation in the 1990s, the number of palsas in the conservation and wilderness areas of Upper Lapland has disappeared, says Metsähallitus.

The reason for this is climate change. Pals are peat mounds in permafrost with an icy core. When the average temperature rises, the ice inside the mounds melts and the mounds collapse. New palsa mounds are no longer formed, and thus the palsa swamps disappear.

Metsähallitus and the Finnish Environment Agency mapped almost three million hectares of the natural state of Upper Lapland in 2020–2022. The material produced with the help of machine intelligence is the most accurate that has ever been collected about the area’s habitat types and their condition.

