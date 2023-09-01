Although it is unknown how the conflagrations began in this state of the United States, science suggests that climatic conditions have been added that make the flames more prone: global warming has dried up the soil, there is invasive vegetation that increases the biomass that serves of fuel for the flames and there were unexpectedly strong winds. All of this created conditions where only a spark was needed for the fire to spread the way it did.

Parts of Hawaii are again on red alert for possible fires, according to the latest report from the US National Weather Service. And it is that the structural causes of these fires are more linked to the environment than to a simple accident or arson. This was demonstrated by the one that began on August 8 in the city of Lahaina on the island of Maui and that left more than one hundred dead, becoming the deadliest in the last century in the North American country.

The temperature has risen to such a level on the island that it is drying up the ground and this is making the grasses the perfect fuel for them to burn at the slightest spark. Added to this are unusually strong winds from Hurricane Dora that contributed to the flames and non-native vegetation that catches fire more easily than others.

Pao-Shin Chu, a climatologist for the state of Hawaii, told France 24 that the temperature has increased in the last century. “We do see that the frequency and severity of droughts in Hawaii have increased; particularly, in the last three decades and this is related to the increase in the evaporation of soil moisture. When temperatures rise, then we have drier vegetation. I believe that all this is related to global warming, ”he said.

In addition, Hurricane Dora passed through south Maui with winds so strong that they exceeded expectations. This, added to the local winds that are produced by the mountains and valleys of the island, increased their power, according to Dr. Chu.

Although the exact reason for the fires is unknown, one of the hypotheses is that the strong winds could have knocked down power lines and, by releasing sparks, they could have burned the vegetation that was already dry from heating. Even if the winds were not the cause of the flames, they did fan them anyway.

“The winds were so strong that they couldn’t even deploy the helicopters that they normally use in these cases to drop water from the air and put out the fire. And with the dryness of the pastures, it is like living in a gasoline field that is ready to burn at the slightest spark,” Camilo Mora, a biologist and professor at the University of Hawaii, told France 24.

The non-native species of grass that was introduced and is exacerbating the flames

He adds that there are some non-native vegetation species that contribute to making the fires worse in Hawaii. He explains that, for example, they identified a type of grass that was introduced to the state at the beginning of the 20th century to feed livestock, which was on the rise. “But they are invasive species, they grow very fast and they benefit from the little amount of water there is. Then the business went bust and the species is pretty much colonizing Hawaii and wiping out everything because the species around it are going extinct,” he added.

Some authors as Clay Trauernicht, also from the University of Hawaii, told the newspaper ‘ Guardian ‘; they blame abandoned sugarcane fields. The last company that was dedicated to this industry was HC&S and when it closed in 2016, it left more than 14,000 hectares of lands planted with that kind of grass.

Mora argues that it’s not just the sugarcane that fueled the fires in Lahaina, but also the grasses that were introduced for ranching. And he points out that all these conditions remain and for this reason, he says, fires like those experienced can be repeated and not only in Hawaii.

Something in which Óscar Soria, director of campaigns for the Avaaz organization, agrees. “We have more precarious ecosystems, cities that are more crowded and that generate significant levels of combustion. This is a lethal cocktail that reminds us that what happened in Hawaii can happen to all of us, because the conditions of climate change are experienced all over the world,” he told France 24.

Thus, the fires in Hawaii show a mixture between vegetation that is drier than normal, with increasingly strong winds and non-native species that become invasive. Conditions have not changed on the island as Lahaina tries to rebuild from the ashes.