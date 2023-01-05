Environment | A bad smell started wafting into the air in Savonlinna – “Possibly the sins of the old landfill”

Odor nuisance is observed in the industrial area on Ahertajantie. Its source may be a landfill closed in the 1960s, on which an industrial area has been built.

Terrible smell. The smell of a landfill. The smell of death.

These are descriptions of a new, strange smell felt in Savonlinna, which occasionally wafts into the air on Ahertajantie and its vicinity. Ahertajantie is an industrial area in the eastern part of the Savonlinna urban area.

In the fall, residents of Savonlinna began to report a bad smell from there. The smell has often been noticed at the intersection of Ahertajantie and Moisalmentie, but with the right wind it also spreads to the neighboring residential area.

What does it really smell there?

“The odor nuisance is possibly the sins of the landfill that was closed in 1968,” says the city’s environmental manager Matti Rautiainen.

According to Rautiainen, the area around Ahertajantie used to be the main landfill of Savonlinna. In 1968, the landfill was closed and covered according to the customs of the time. Since then, the area has been zoned as an industrial area. Over the decades, the old landfill has been erased from people’s minds.

Until the area started to smell.

According to Rautiainen, observations of the disturbing smell began in the fall after a company operating in the area installed a radon vacuum cleaner. The soil was drilled and the pipe was installed in the ground. Digging into the soil could have triggered the smell.

“Radon doesn’t smell, so the cause is something other than radon. In certain weather conditions, that smell spreads to the nearest residential areas. Some sense it more sensitively than others. It could certainly cause a housing disadvantage,” says Rautiainen.

Town’s the environmental authorities have now taken gas samples from the area, the analysis of which is still in progress. We are also going to take samples from the soil as soon as winter subsides enough that it is possible. The ely center of Southern Finland has granted the city a state subsidy of some tens of tons for soil research.

“The case is being investigated. The landfills that were closed decades ago have not been finished in the same way as they have been done in this millennium. After all, those odorous compounds rise upwards,” Rautiainen says.

“However, this year marks 55 years since the landfill was closed. That’s a damn long time. Methane is produced when organic waste is buried, but in this time the organic waste should have already been completely buried. We probably have hundreds of similar places in Finland where there is no odor problem, at least verifiably.”

Dunnock points out that old landfills may still contain many kinds of substances buried, including hazardous waste. In the 1960s and before, it was common to bury waste – including what is now classified as hazardous – in the ground.

According to Rautiainen, it is possible that the smell or part of it is also caused by the activities after the landfill. An industrial area has been zoned on top of the old landfill and in its surroundings. A car depot has operated on top of the old landfill, where buses and other heavy equipment have been serviced for decades.

“For example, various oil hydrocarbon compounds could have entered the soil from there as well. But this is still completely guessing as to what causes it,” says Rautiainen.

“Now the city will find out what is causing the smell and what measures should be taken to eliminate the smell.”