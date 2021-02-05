Two thirds of the population believe that the climate crisis is a global emergency. This is revealed by the results of the largest survey ever conducted on climate change. The survey questions from the United Nations Development Program and the University of Oxford covered 50 countries and were asked in 17 languages. The concern rises to 70% when it comes to children under 18 years of age.

The scientific world has been telling us for years that we are facing a climate emergency and that urgent action is necessary by countries to stop both climate change and the disappearance of species on the planet. But, until now, there was no survey that showed what the general population thinks about it, so the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the University of Oxford wanted to find a solution to this through a macro-survey called ‘Popular vote for the climate’.

In this, carried out through ads inserted in mobile application games, 1,220,000 people over the age of 14 responded to the largest survey ever conducted on climate change. A survey that reached 50 countries on all continents, in 17 languages ​​and a random sample of people of different educational levels, genders and ages.

The results show that 64% of the population that responded believe that climate change is an emergency. An answer that varies a lot according to the region and the countries.

United Kingdom and Italy, next hosts of COP26, show the highest level of affirmative responses © France 24

The survey included 550,000 minors between the ages of 14 and 18, a demographic that is often ignored in opinion polls. 70% of these responded that they considered climate change an emergency, while adults between 18 and 59 years old were between 65 and 66%. Among those over 60, who will be the least affected by changes in the future climate, only 58% answered yes.

The survey is part of a campaign launched by the United Nations to educate the population about solutions to curb climate change and to be able to give information to governments about what, according to citizens, the actions that each country should take to address the crisis.

The survey revealed that the four most popular policies are conserving forests and land, using clean and renewable energy, implementing climate-friendly agricultural techniques, and increasing investment in green businesses and jobs. However, the one that was least accepted was promoting vegetarian diets, with the vote of 30% of the participants.

Launch of TerrAmaz, the French-funded project to curb deforestation in the Amazon

The solution to stop or combat climate change that received the most support among those who responded to this UN macro-survey was the conservation of forests and land, and that is precisely the objective of TerrAmaz, or Amazon Territories, a funded project by the French Development Agency (AFD), to fight against deforestation and implement a transition towards sustainable development models in five Amazonian territories of Brazil, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia.

TerrAmaz was officially launched at the end of January in the department of Guaviare, in Colombia. The governor of this region, Heydeer Palacio, thanked the resources provided by the AFD that invested 9.5 million euros in the project, the first in the Amazon for this organization, which will be carried out for at least four years.