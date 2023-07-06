There are about 6.5 million children in Italy who breathe unhealthy air, exposing themselves, in spite of themselves, to potentially serious health risks. They are those who reside in the 29 urban agglomerations in which the limits established by the EU Court are exceeded. To say it are the lawyers of Consulcesi, the pool of lawyers that has undertaken the first collective legal action to restore the right to breathe clean air. The legal action – reports a note – which can be consulted on the Clean Air website, is valid for the 3,384 Italian Municipalities that have not respected the limits imposed by the community directive n. 2008/50/EC. Starting from the worrying increase in respiratory diseases and leukemia among very young people, the World Health Organization highlights how children are more exposed to the risks of air pollution.

The smallest ones suffer the most serious damage. “The youngest children breathe much faster than an adult: a 6-month-old baby, in fact, inhales about 24 times a minute against 12 for an adult, this means that, despite their small size, they are able to inhale a large quantity of fine particles and other toxic substances released into the air”, explains David Korn, pediatrician, medical director of the pediatric emergency room and head of digital health projects at the A. Gemelli Irccs University Hospital in Rome, who spoke at the conference “Liberi di Respirare” organized by Consulcesi, explained why children, despite not having contributed to air pollution, suffer the most serious damage.

“Children are shorter or transported in strollers – he continues – therefore they breathe much closer to the ground and to the exhaust fumes of our cars. Finally, they are very rapidly growing organisms, just think that a newborn in the first six months of life doubles the own weight, going from about 3 to 6 kilos. This process of exceptional cellular duplication is extremely vulnerable to the pollutants present in the air precisely because they are capable of irreparably damaging it”.

“We have to find solutions – underlines the pediatrician – advanced telemedicine is one of these because it reduces pollution, it is simple and already allows our pediatricians to perform a complete medical examination, remotely and in real time, including auscultation of the heart and lungs, as if the child were in the hospital while sitting on the sofa at home”.

In this regard Consulcesi launches the legal initiative ‘Aria Pulita’, the largest collective action aimed at all citizens who want to fight for their right to breathe healthy air. “The legal action – underlines Marco Tortorella, Consulcesi’s lawyer – aims to ascertain the violation of the right to live in a healthy environment, with a consequent request for compensation for damages, in favor of the residents of the areas in which the exceeding the European limits of polluting particles (Pm10 and nitrogen dioxide) contained in the air of one’s municipality. Legal action represents the awareness of citizens as a stimulus to find a solution. Furthermore, it is also an opportunity to push the institutions to intervene to remedy this intolerable situation which, despite the condemnation by the European Court of Justice, continues to perpetrate”. It is possible to find out if you fall within the range of the population eligible for collective action by visiting the Aria Pulita website: www.consulcesi.it/legal/ambiente.