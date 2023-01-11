This was revealed by the Copernicus Climate Change Service of the European Union. And while global warming worsens, in Brazil deforestation increases and logging is also a concern on the Panamanian side of the Darien jungle.

Last year was on average 1.2ºC above the pre-industrial era temperature, which is calculated based on years from 1850 to 1900. This made 2022 the fifth warmest year on record, below just 2016, 2020, 2019 and 2017. This is the information of the ERA5 system that published this week by the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

As for Europe, the old continent faced its second year with the highest temperatures since studies exist, only 0.3ºC below 2020, which has been its warmest year so far.

And even 2022 was the worst on record for 10 European countries: Portugal, Spain, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Switzerland and Luxembourg.

Another of the data revealed by Copernicus is that greenhouse gases continued to increase in 2022. Carbon dioxide even presented the highest levels in the last two million years, with an annual average of 417 parts per million (ppm). . While methane had its worst peak in 800,000 years with 1,894 parts per billion (ppb).

Deforestation increases in Indonesia and Brazil

Despite the fact that accelerated global warming requires concrete actions to combat it, in several countries around the world the scene is the opposite. In Indonesia, for example, they are carrying out a plan to change the capital, which involves cutting down hundreds of trees.

The idea is to move it from Jakarta to Nusantara, in the heart of Kalimantan, the jungle region that the country has on the island of Borneo. Since the pollution in the first city is at a peak that affects health. Also, 40% of Jakarta is at sea level, which would spell disaster if the waters rise as projected by the climate crisis.

That is why the government wants to move the capital so that it is in the middle of the tropical jungle and officially inaugurated in 2024. However, environmentalists denounce that the mere construction of roads is destroying mangroves and water supplies.

For its part, in Brazil, agribusiness is putting the Amazon in check. In December 2022, deforestation in this region of the country increased by 150% compared to the same month in 2021, according to the Real-Time Deforestation Detection System (DETER) of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon increased by 150% in December 2022, compared to the same year in 2021, according to INPE’s DETER. © France 24

Well, two years ago, 87.2 square kilometers were felled, compared to 218.4 km2 in 2022. Thus, the last monthly report of the Jair Bolsonaro government presented the third December with the most deforestation in recent records, just below 2017 and 2015.

Logging in the Darien jungle in Panama

Deforestation even affects Panama, one of the few countries in the world declared carbon negative. There, the Darién jungle lost more than 20,000 hectares of forest between 2012 and 2019. Our correspondent Óscar Sulbarán visited one of the affected areas.