This is probably the most worrying phenomenon for our planet: global warming. “The thermometer will continue to rise for decades, if not centuries“, says the journalist Nicolas Chateauneuf, for France Télévisions. In particular, the quantity of CO2 in the air. “In 2020, humanity released 34 billion tonnes of CO2, the main greenhouse gas, into the atmosphere. A French person rejects an average of five per year“, he adds.

“To limit global warming to two degrees, humanity must stay below a certain emission quota. However, we have already released 70% of this quota in the wild. It is the legacy of 150 years of industrial civilization. (…) 2021 is therefore a crucial year in the fight against global warming. Meanwhile, the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere continues to climb to levels not seen in three million years “ concludesNicolas Chateauneuf.