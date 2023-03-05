Envigado vs. Santa Fe, live: follow the minute by minute

Santa Fe visits Envigado this Saturday in a match on date 7 of the Betplay League. The cardinal team is urgent because the results are still not as expected and the team’s game is still in debt.

Santa Fe comes from drawing at home against Unión Magdalena, it has 6 points in the table.

The great novelty in the cardinal holder is the substitution of striker Wilson Morelo, who has just missed two penalties, and the ownership of Hugo Rodallega.

The game starts at 4:10 p.m.

Minute by minute

SPORTS

More sports news