Envigado vs. National, live: green returns to competition in the League

Envigado vs. National.
Dimayor/VizzorImage
The game is played at the Estadio Sur Park, on date 15 of the championship.
Atlético Nacional returns to competition in the League, after the frustrated game last Sunday against América de Cali at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, which could not be played due to the violence of the Los del Sur bar.
Those led by Paulo Autuori visit Envigado this Sunday at the Estadio Sur Park, amid severe security measures to prevent new excesses.
Nacional had to play this week at home in Barranquilla against Junior in the Copa Libertadores, because the Medellín mayor’s office considered that there were no security measures to carry out the match in its natural venue.
Follow the meeting here:
Lineups of Envigado and Nacional
